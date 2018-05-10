Krystle Lee Anderson: Legless Florida Woman Running From Cops Caught Stuffed Into Plastic Bin

A fugitive Florida woman may have been legless, but she still tried to run and hide from the police using an unusual escape method.

Florida man John Robert Carr Jr., 48, faces a resisting arrest charge for attempting to hide his girlfriend, Florida woman Krystle Lee Anderson, from law enforcement in a plastic storage container. Four-foot-tall Anderson was missing both of her legs, but the legless woman was doing her best to hide when Polk County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force showed up at Carr’s home looking for her.

According to The Ledger, Anderson became a fugitive in 2015 when she failed to appear at an Orange County court “on charges of armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.” A sheriff’s office statement said that the Florida woman was legless because of an incident that occurred on May 22, 2015.

On that day, Anderson entered a Burger King in Orange County and held people hostage with a gun. The hostage situation resulted in a shootout with an Ocoee police officer. When the police officer arrived at the scene of the crime, he told her to drop her gun, but she pointed the weapon at him. Anderson was injured during the shooting and lost both of her legs as a result. It was also later discovered that the firearm was actually a BB gun.

John Robert Carr Jr. mugshot. Polk County Sheriff's Office

When Anderson did not show up for her court date, the legless Florida woman ran away and became a fugitive. They tracked the fugitive to Carr’s house and observed the boyfriend and girlfriend through a bedroom window. Carr told the police officers that Anderson was not home, but both were arrested since the officers had already spotted Carr trying to hide his girlfriend by stuffing her into a plastic tote

After police uncovered Anderson, the Florida woman surrendered without resisting arrest. Additional charges against the boyfriend are pending.