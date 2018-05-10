Kylie Jenner Has Changed Since Stormi’s Birth, Sister Kendall Jenner Says

In a new interview, Kendall says Stormi has made Kylie more loving among other things

Kylie Jenner has changed and it’s all thanks to the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster. In a new interview with Elle Magazine, Kendall Jenner revealed that becoming a mother has made Kylie a more loving person and that the new baby has strengthened their sisterly bond.

“It’s brought us closer together. We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time,” Kendall said during the interview. “This has made her a bit more loving toward me.”

Kendall admitted that it felt a little “weird” that her younger sister had a baby before her and that Kylie’s pregnancy was unexpected. But she added that having Stormi in their lives has been “beautiful.

But the joys of Kylie’s motherhood don’t seem to have inspired Kendall to have a baby.

In March, she told Vogue Magazine, that she’s not ready to have a baby right now but isn’t against becoming a mother in the future when she’s a little older.

“I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29,” she said.

love you, mean it A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:36pm PST

In the meantime, it looks like Kendall is enjoying being an aunt. She recently told Ellen DeGeneres that she loves playing with all of her sisters’ children, but she doesn’t have baby fever.

During the Elle Magazine interview, Kendall also opened up about her struggles with anxiety and how she’s been coping. The highest paid fashion model in the world revealed that she’s been doing transcendental meditation to help her stay grounded. She also added that she tries not to “spread herself too thin” so that she can avoid triggering her condition.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, there have been rumors published in online tabloids which claimed that Kendall was absent from fashion runways in February because she was pregnant. But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop debunked the story. Based on her recent comments about her anxiety, we can assume that she may have taken some time off for some self-care.

“It’s interesting; ever since I said something about being anxious, a lot of people in the spotlight have come to me, being like, ‘Oh my God, me too!'” Kendall said to Elle. “There’s this community. I take what they do to help themselves and piece it together to find what helps me.”