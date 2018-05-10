‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler: Annika Noelle Dishes On Hope, Double Dating With Scott Clifton & Steffy Saga

Annika Noelle digs deep and reveals who she really admires on the show.

Love her or hate her, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is here to stay. Fans already love the new and improved daughter of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and how she seems to be more self-assured than the old Hope. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that they may not feel the same way about her character depending on which side of the “Steam” or “Lope” fence they sit on. Soap Opera Digest recently sat down with Annika Noelle to find out more about the blonde bombshell behind Hope. She happily provided the inside scoop on Hope’s character, how she feels about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and that double date she had with Scott Clifton who plays Liam on the show.

Annika revealed that she auditioned for the role of Hope without knowing too much about Bold and the Beautiful. She only later realized that the role she was vying for was a big deal. She started putting the pieces of the puzzle together.

“Deacon is my real dad. Ridge helped raise me and mom has been with this person and this person.”

But she decided to relax and have fun with the process, and it worked! She got the part and B&B audiences have really taken to her.

Currently, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope is involved in a rather messy love triangle. Hope is engaged to a married Liam whose wife Steffy is expecting his baby. However, she and Scott Clifton decided that they needed to meet each other’s significant others. Clifton has been married to Nicole Lampson for five years and they have a 2-year-old son, Ford Robert Clifton, according to CBS Soaps In Depth. Annika’s boyfriend, Zach Fisher, is a recording engineer. The foursome met up for a double date so that they could get to know each other.

Bold and the Beautiful fans will be surprised to know that Noelle regards herself as a “Steffy girl” and says that given the chance she would love to hang out with her character’s arch enemy. She admits that Hope is uptight while Steffy is not afraid to “let loose.” Annika also dropped a few spoilers with regard to Hope. According to the actress, viewers are about to see a different side to Hope once “unexpected circumstances” come up. All the same, Noelle has already put her own fresh stamp in the four months that she has played Ms. Hope Logan. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.