‘The Predator’ Trailer Debuts, See Director Shane Black’s Take On The Classic Sci-Fi Franchise [Watch]

After a young kid inadvertently signals the Predators’ return to Earth, it looks like Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, and Boyd Holbrook are going to be in for a long night.

Both sci-fi and horror fans alike have been waiting for this one—The Predator trailer is finally here. Fittingly directed by Shane Black, the filmmaker co-starred in the original Predator as Hawkins. Black co-wrote the script with Fred Dekker (Night of the Creeps), and the 2018 film boasts an impressive cast: Boyd Holbrook, Yvonne Strahovski, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen, and Jake Busey will play the son of Peter Keyes (his father, Gary, portrayed Keyes in Predator 2).

Like in AVP: Requiem, the Predator story returns to small-town suburbia in this one. A young boy accidentally prompts the universe’s most dangerous hunters to return to Earth (kids, what can you do?). A motley crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher are the only hope to save humankind. But the Yautjas have genetically enhanced themselves with DNA from other species. Now bigger, faster, and stronger, the intergalactic hunters are deadlier than ever.

This marks the fourth direct sequel to the Predator franchise and the sixth film overall including the AVP movies. Aside from the original Schwarzenegger classic, though they were a financial successes, none of the other entries have done exceptionally well among their loyal fanbase. Predators was certainly an improvement on the first sequel, but many fans still saw it as a disappointment. And given the controversy that has surrounded it, they’re not holding their breaths for this one either.

As ScreenRant reported, getting The Predator finalized for release has been a rocky road. After a negative response from test screenings, the majority of the third act was recently reshot. The film will be released in 3D, but it was post-converted to that format. Because the movie wasn’t shot with that format in mind, it may be a bit of a letdown. But it’s not all doom and gloom.

Studios use test screenings to gauge the viewers’ reaction. The fact the filmmakers listened to their audience, by reshooting most of the third act, should instill optimism in fans. And while the 3D version may not be as dynamic as movies made specifically for that format, the amped-up Yautjas should still look awesome.

And most importantly, there is Shane Black. The talented artist has created a ton of hit movies, including Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys, The Long Kiss Goodnight, Kiss Kiss-Bang Bang, and many more. If The Predator is as good as the trailer, then Black will be able to add one more hit to that impressive list.

The Predator is set to be released on September 14, 2018.