Tristan Thompson Opens Up About Baby True, Says She Has Green Eyes

Tristan says True has a full head of hair and green eyes.

Tristan Thompson is opening up about his daughter, True Thompson. The NBA star recently gave his first interview since his shocking cheating scandal and revealed some major details about the daughter he has with Khloe Kardashian.

According to a May 10 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson sat down for an interview with Richard Jefferson, Allie Clifton, and Channing Frye on UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin’ podcast. The interview did not mention Thompson’s cheating scandal, where he was photographed and filmed cheating on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women, but did reveal some new details about his daughter.

Tristan Thompson was asked about baby True, and he revealed that she is doing well. Tristan also gave a brief description of what his newborn baby girl looks like, telling fans that she has a full head of hair and gorgeous green eyes. Tristan even joked that True was the first “girl Thompson,” adding that the event of her birth is “huge.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashdian’s new little bundle of joy was born on April 12, just hours after photos and videos of Tristan cheating on Khloe with multiple women surfaced online. While Khloe was said to be torn about what to do in the wake of the cheating scandal, she stayed in Cleveland and weighed her options. Eventually, seeing Tristan with True warmed her heart and the reality star forgave her baby daddy.

Most recently, the couple has decided to go public yet again. Last week they were spotted eating lunch together in Cleveland, and days later Khloe made an appearance at a Cleveland Cavaliers game to watch her Thompson play. On Tuesday, the new parents were photographed on a romantic matinee movie date, in which they ordered some snacks, took in a movie and left together in the same car.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have yet to speak out on the cheating scandal, but they have both been gushing over baby True, who turns one month old this week. Khloe recently admitted that she was happy and sad to see how fast time goes with a child, and Tristan told the podcast that having a baby girl is much more emotional than raising a boy.