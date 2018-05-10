Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Divorce Rumors Circulate Days After Happy Family Outing [Debunked]

The couple has frequently been in the crosshairs of celebrity gossip outlets, but their marriage appears to be as strong as ever.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are facing the latest round of divorce rumors just days after they were spotted on a rare public outing, but insiders say there is no basis to the reports that the couple is on the rocks.

This week, reports circulated that the two were planning to make a divorce announcement after being torn apart by fighting over money, children, and possible infidelity. But the rumor-busting site Gossip Cop says the reports are false, and a representative for Mila Kunis denied there was any tension.

As Gossip Cop noted, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been in the crosshairs of tabloids many times in the past, and those stories have turned out to be false as well. Around this time last year, other reports emerged claiming that divorce was imminent, though nothing ever came of it.

In fact, it appears that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are about as far from divorce as possible. This week, the couple was spotted on an outing in West Hollywood with their two young children. The Daily Mail published photos of Kutcher carrying daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri while Kunis carried coffee.

The night before this outing, Kutcher and Kunis attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame induction for actress Zoe Saldana. Mila Kunis, who has acted in a series of films alongside Saldana, introduced the actress at the event.

And in a recent interview, Mila Kunis has nothing but good things to say about her husband.

“I have the world’s greatest husband,” Kunis told E! News at CinemaCon 2018. “I swear, I got very lucky, man. I got a man that has got a lot of patience and is incredibly supportive of our family.”

Kunis and Kutcher join a number of other Hollywood power couples to be frequently targeted by divorce rumors. Just about every other high-profile marriage has been the subject of speculation at some point, and some very famous ones like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are targeted on an almost weekly basis. Like the latest divorce rumors for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, these reports very rarely come to fruition.

While a representative for the actress may have debunked the latest stories of marital tension, neither Ashton Kutcher nor Mila Kunis has spoken directly about the divorce rumors.