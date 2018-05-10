Meghan Markle’s Dad Leaves For London Ahead Of The Royal Wedding, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

Thomas Markle reportedly checked into a cheap motel in San Diego, grabbed snacks at 7-11, before boarding a flight for London.

Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, is headed for London for his daughter’s upcoming royal wedding, although the trip’s inauspicious beginning stands in sharp contrast to the pomp & circumstance that awaits him across the pond.

As the Daily Mail reports, Mr. Markle has become an unwilling celebrity now that his daughter will soon marry into British royalty. The 73-year-old cinematographer, with a long list of movie credits to his name, retired some number of years ago, putting aside the movie industry for a quiet life in the Mexican town of Rosarito, down the road from San Diego.

Of course, nowadays the paparazzi follow his every move. And those moves that he’s made before hopping a plane to London reveal a rather odd juxtaposition between what’s happening now and what will happen once he’s reunited with his daughter before the wedding.

Specifically, Mr. Markle stopped by a Mexican convenience store before making the 40-mile drive to San Diego. Once in San Diego, he stopped by a 7-11 and bought a can of Heineken and some Gas-X. He then checked into a cheap motel. Observers note that, while his Volvo appears rather beat-up, Mr. Markle himself appears to have gotten a haircut in preparation for the big day.

Once in London, the cheap motels, beat-up Volvo, and mass-produced beer will be exchanged for royal accommodations, a carriage ride or two, and the best food the realm has to offer.

Mr. Markle’s involvement in the royal wedding has been the subject of intense interest in the British press. He and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, divorced decades ago, leading to speculation that there may be tension when the two get near each other. However, it appears a compromise has been reached. Mom will accompany Meghan in the car ride from Kensington Palace to St. George’s Chapel, while Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle at the wedding proper.

According to a Wednesday Good Housekeeping report, Meghan and her dad have remained close – somewhat – over the years. Though separated by thousands of miles while Meghan filmed Suits in Toronto and Thomas enjoyed his retirement in Mexico, they still kept in touch. And when Dad ran into some money troubles in 2016, Meghan was there with a check.

An insider source tells the magazine that, like just about any father-daughter relationship, the pair have had their “ups and downs,” but that they are in a “good place” now.

The royal wedding will take place on May 19.