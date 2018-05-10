Melissa McCarthy Shows Off New Body Post-Weight Loss In New ‘People’ Shoot

The actress looks like a new woman following her crazy weight loss.

As her new film, Life of the Party, is set to be released in theaters across the country this Friday, Melissa McCarthy is getting candid about a lot of aspects of her busy life.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, McCarthy recently sat down for an interview with People Magazine, where she dished on a number of topics, including internet trolls. The 47-year-old admitted that she doesn’t let cyberbullying affect her like it used to. Instead, Melissa takes the high road and rather than getting mad at the naysayers, she hopes that these people will meet someone who can make them laugh.

In the same interview with People, McCarthy showed off her new, trimmer figure in a series of photos from the shoot. One photo shows the actress in jeans, a white top, and a colorful white, red, and gold kimono. In the cover photo from the spread, McCarthy goes casual in jeans, a white tee, and a sheer blue cover-up with navy and white detailing.

According to the Hollywood Life, McCarthy shed an impressive 75 pounds before shooting Life of the Party. The publication goes on to dish that McCarthy can credit her massive weight loss to the ketogenic or “keto” diet. Of course, the fad diet involves eating more healthy fats and avoiding carbs.

The Daily Mail reports that prior to starting the keto diet, McCarthy shed 50 pounds in 2015 before opening up about her weight loss, confessing that it’s the best thing that she’s ever done and she feels “amazing.” The actress also notes that she was able to start losing weight when she finally stopped worrying about it so much.

“I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything,” she shared with CBS This Morning.

Many of Melissa’s fans have recognized her weight loss as the star has frequently been posting pics of her new body on her popular Instagram page. In a new picture posted this morning, Melissa stands in between tv hosts Desus and Mero, joking “this is my new favorite sandwich.” The actress has her hair in waves with a kitten t-shirt and orange skirt.

Like her previous pictures on the page, many fans flocked to the comments section to tell Melissa how good she looks.

“Looking Killing these days Melissa. Let me in on your secret.”

“Can I just say that you are looking marvelous!” another fan wrote.

Life of the Party hits theaters tomorrow.