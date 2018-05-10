Carrie Underwood’s Face Scars Revealed On ‘Today’

Carrie spoke candidly about how her injury 'wasn't pretty.'

Carrie Underwood made an appearance on Today for a workout session with Hoda Kotb on May 10, where she revealed a few scars around her mouth following a fall that saw her get more than 40 stitches in her face. Daily Mail reports that Underwood spoke candidly about her injury with the news anchor during her first TV interview since the fall in November, as Hoda noted that she thought the country star looks the same as she did before.

After Kotb noted that Underwood still looks the same after going under the knife to fix her injuries, the star responded, “Thank you. I have a dedicated team of professionals who can speckle and paint and paste.”

“No, thank you,” Carrie, who was promoting her CALIA by Carrie Underwood athleisure brand on the show, continued. “Every day I feel a little more back to normal.”

The “Cry Pretty” singer also spoke in depth about her fall during the NBC morning show interview, confirming that it “wasn’t pretty” when she first fell, busting her lip, breaking her wrist, and suffering a number of other cuts and abrasions.

“In the beginning, I feel like, you know, I didn’t know how things were going to end up,” Carrie said. She initially told fans in a blog post on New Year’s Eve that she may look a little different when she returns to the music scene.

“It just wasn’t pretty,” the mom of one added when asked by Hoda about her injuries.

Underwood has since made her triumphant return to the stage, performing her emotional new single, “Cry Pretty,” at the 2018 ACM Awards on April 16.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, the singer teared up and was visibly emotional as she performed the song, which is something she discussed with the anchor on the morning show by explaining that she felt her return to the stage was a “different” experience for her after several months away.

“When you’re singing something that is straight from your heart, it’s easy to just be in the moment and be connected to it,” Carrie told Hoda this week, per E! News. “I never realized how much it translates until after the ACM Awards. It was, like, wow, you know, there was something different about that performance.”

Underwood then revealed that after an emotional few months, she often lets her tears flow by crying when she’s alone in her car.

“I know people can still see you, and they probably have seen me at a stoplight or something and been, like, ‘What is this crazy lady doing over there?'” she joked of her emotional moments.

Carrie fell on some steps outside her Nashville house in November 2017 while taking her two dogs outside. She confirmed her injuries on Twitter on November 12, telling fans that she would need a little time to recover.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…” Underwood wrote on Twitter, though she didn’t reveal at the time that she had suffered an injury to her face. “Glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

She later told fans about the full extent of her injuries in a blog post on her fan club website.

Variety reports that she confirmed she’d gotten 40 to 50 stitches in her face on December 31 and added, “Now, here we are seven weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same.”

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse,” she continued.

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up,” Underwood added.