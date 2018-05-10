‘Teen Mom 2’: Chris Lopez Says He Never Abused Kailyn Lowry After Briana DeJesus’ Shocking Claims

Chris Lopez denies abuse allegations against Kailyn Lowry.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has dished on all the drama with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, in the past. However, former abuse allegations have resurfaced thanks to Kailyn’s co-star Briana DeJesus, and Chris is finally speaking out on the claims.

According to a May 9 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Chris Lopez wasn’t happy when his name was mentioned on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2. Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend tweeted that he would like to “keep” his name out of the “Teen Mom drama,” but that request just couldn’t be honored.

When one fan called out Kailyn Lowry’s co-star, Briana DeJesus, for arguing with Kailyn in front of her children, Briana shot back that Kail gets “beat up by Chris in front of her kids.” Someone took a screenshot of the comment and sent it to Lopez, who was compelled to set the record straight about the allegations. Chris tweeted that he “never beat” his baby mama.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans will remember, Radar Online reported back in October 2017 that Chris Lopez had been abusing Kailyn Lowry. Sources told the site that there had been abuse between Chris and Kail on “more than one occasion,” and that Lowry was trying to figure out a “safe way” for Lopez to have a relationship with their son, Lux.

Teen Mom fans may remember that Kailyn and Chris have had a very rocky relationship. In the past, Lowry had revealed that Lopez constantly cheated on her with other women and that after baby Lux Russell was born, he went weeks without spending any time with his son. The pair has also gotten into a few Twitter tiffs since Lux’s birth.

Currently, Kailyn Lowry is a busy mother of three boys, Isaac, whose father is Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln, whose dad is Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and little Lux. Recently, Lowry revealed via her Instagram story that she has been working hard to get her backyard in order, including her brand new pool, in hopes of having it all put together for Lux’s big first birthday party in August.

Fans can watch more of Kailyn Lowry’s journey and drama with Chris Lopez during Teen Mom 2, which airs Monday nights on MTV.