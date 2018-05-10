'FitsNews' says rape accusations from nanny Dawn have people asking questions about the reported assault on Kathryn's hairdresser in 2015.

Nanny Dawn, the first nanny and baby nurse hired by Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel, is now coming forward to accuse Ravenel of sexual assault. Dawn was the nanny before Deidre, who was recently dismissed from employment. On Monday, Dawn met with the Charleston Police and told them that Thomas Ravenel had violently attacked her in his rented home on Charlotte Street while she was in his employ.

Dawn, who is asking us not to use her last name, told FitsNews that she continued working for Ravenel because she was committed to the care of Kensie Ravenel and later Saint. But Dawn says that she now knows she is not alone in alleging that Thomas Ravenel sexually assaulted her after reading the reports of Ashley Perkins who claims that her mother settled a sexual assault lawsuit with Ravenel for $200,000 a year after she says she was assaulted.

But Dawn also wonders why nothing came of Kathryn Dennis’ hairdresser Lauren Moser’s claims that Southern Charm star Ravenel assaulted her at the same Charlotte Street address. Moser said that she was hurt when Thomas Ravenel went on an angry rant, ultimately falling into his pool at night, reportedly drunk and naked, and holding baby Kensie.

Report to cops: Thomas Ravenel fell in pool w/ his baby, hit a woman w/ a door, screamed at her while naked http://t.co/iNb3OWwBle #ChsNews — CCP News (@CCPNews) October 22, 2014

The Charleston City Paper said that the Charleston Police Department investigated the claims of hairdresser Lauren Moser, who was staying with Kathryn Dennis at the Charlotte Street home where Ravenel was living with Dennis and 7-month-old Kensie while the Southern Charm star was running for office. But even though Moser provided the police with video of the incident, they chose not to charge Ravenel.

Lauren Moser told the police that she arrived at the Charlotte Street home and relieved Dawn, the nanny, because Ravenel and Dennis had not returned home after an evening out. Moser said that Kensie, the baby, was asleep and when Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis returned home, “everything was fine for a while.”

Moser then said Thomas went to bed and she sat outside by the pool with Kathryn Dennis talking while the baby slept. She says that suddenly Ravenel appeared naked, screaming that Kathryn needed to take care of the baby.

“[Thomas] stormed out of the house with the 7-month-old juvenile and yelled to Kathryn that she needed to take care of the sleeping child.”

Thomas Ravenel was allegedly approaching the women, yelling, when he slipped and fell in the pool in the dark backyard holding Kensie. Moser says that luckily, Ravenel was able to keep his grip on the child, and handed her off to Dennis before climbing out of the pool. At this point, Lauren Moser says she started taping Ravenel’s antics with her phone “because she felt that more was about to transpire,” said the police report.

S.C. Senate candidate Thomas Ravenel on Facebook: I did not assault my ex's hairdresser! http://t.co/xhJRZEOc2y pic.twitter.com/yYTF955pjr — Roy Crockett (@rcrockett) October 27, 2014

Kathryn Dennis took the baby into the house to change her out of her wet clothes and diaper, and Lauren Moser followed Ravenel into the house, according to the Charleston Police.

“The victim stated that as she was walking behind the offender into the house he swung the door hard (as to close it) when he cleared [the] doorway and it bounced off of the victim’s knee. The victim stated that when the offender saw that the door did not close he turned and swung the door again and this time the door struck the victim on the inside of the right arm due to the fact that her hand was raised because she was videoing the episode. The victim stated that the door hit her so hard it caused her to topple backward down three steps and into some bushes.”

Moser says she returned to the house to check on Kathryn and the baby before leaving the home when Ravenel returned to the living room to continue his rant, yelling at the Charleston hairdresser.

“B***h, get your stuff and get out,” he yelled while bringing Moser’s belongings to her.

Moser called the police two days later, and they say in the report that they observed bruising on Moser’s arm.

But a week later, the Charleston Police announced that they would not press charges against Thomas Ravenel because, despite the video, the charges were “unfounded,” says the local ABC affiliate.

Fans of Southern Charm posted on Facebook questions about what happened that night, and how the investigation was wrapped up so quickly, suggesting that perhaps Ravenel was getting preferential treatment.

“He fell into the pool while holding the baby?! Obviously not the worst thing this criminal has ever done, but their custody issues enrage me.”

Others blame the Charleston Police for not doing more.