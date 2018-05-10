Ariana Grande No Longer Dating Mac Miller, Says They’re Still ‘Good Friends’

Previously, Ariana Grande was linked to Big Sean.

Pop princess Ariana Grande has been lucky on the charts, but not so lucky in love.

According to People Magazine, she and her sometime boyfriend, Mac Miller, have pulled the plug on their relationship.

The outlet confirmed that the duo — who first went public in September 2016 after they collaborated on their hit single, “The Way,” three years prior — split, but “amicably.”

According to a representative for Ariana Grande, it was their “busy schedules” that kept them apart.

The news of the split came as a shock to both friends and fans of the couple, especially since earlier in the month, Miller tweeted support of his now-ex-girlfriend when she dropped her comeback single, “No More Tears Left To Cry.”

“So proud of this girl right here,” the “Senior Skip Day” rapper wrote. “Welcome back. We missed you.”

However, fans and friends of the couple noticed that something was amiss just a few days ago when Ariana Grande went to the Met Gala 2018 by herself.

Grande wore a dress inspired by the Sistine Chapel, and specifically, Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgment,” in a dress crafted by Vera Wang.

The last time Grande and Miller were photographed together was in March of this year when they were at Madonna’s private Oscars after-party.

The duo was seen holding hands and being affectionate, and Grande was especially noted for having platinum blonde hair!

Even though the two are no longer together, both have stated that they will remain friends regardless of their dating status.

Miller, in the past, has been credited with being emotionally supportive of Grande, especially in the face of the Manchester bombing. He was even by her side when she performed at the tribute concert for the benefit of the victims!

Prior to dating Miller, Grande was linked to Big Sean, but that relationship didn’t end amicably.

But she isn’t letting the split from Miller get her down: she recently announced that she will be releasing a new album, Sweetener, on July 20. This will be her first album, with new music, since the Manchester bombing.

thanks to my bff @jimmyfallon for letting me co host the show tonight and perform No Tears for the first time on tv????you’re my favorite always and forever! tune in ♡ pic.twitter.com/NBUdImSJOx — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 2, 2018

We wish all the best to both Ariana Grande and Mac Miller through what must undoubtedly be a difficult time!