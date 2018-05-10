Jane Fonda’s Diet, Workout, And Plastic Surgery Secrets At 80: No More Sex

Jane Fonda stays fit at age 80 with daily exercise and a low-carb diet.

Jane Fonda, who recently swore off sex, looks amazing at age 80, thanks to a healthy lifestyle that includes a low-carb diet, daily exercise, plastic surgery, and meditation.

Fonda is currently promoting her new film, Book Club, which co-stars Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen. The film is about friendship and sex, two things that are extremely important to most people.

“It’s about very important things: friendship and sex,” Fonda told Extra TV (video below). “And that it’s okay for older women to have both.”

However, the three-time divorcée — who broke up with music-producer boyfriend Richard Perry in 2017 after eight years of dating — is through with dating and sex.

“I’m not dating anymore, but I did up until a couple of years ago. I’m 80. I’ve closed up shop down there!”

That was a comical and unexpectedly candid admission from a Hollywood icon who was once a sex symbol. But at her age, Jane Fonda is more focused on inner peace and happiness. That’s why the one-time fitness guru works out every day, meditates, and follows a healthy diet.

“I walk about an hour a day. I do strength training. I stretch,” Fonda told Healthy Living. “I don’t do it the way I used to because an older body has to do things differently, slowly and more carefully and work more core muscles. You have to be sure not to hurt yourself and I do. I work out and I’m pretty careful about what I eat.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Fonda, who battled bulimia and anorexia for decades during her youth, now has a balanced, sensible approach to diet.

“I eat fresh fruits and vegetables, fish and chicken,” she said. “I stay away from desserts. I try to minimize the carbs and stay away from sugars.”

“The No. 1 most important thing is to not smoke. Almost equally important is keep moving.”

Jane Fonda, who has made more than 25 workout videos, says regular workouts keep her physically and mentally fit. “I know what exercise has done to my life profoundly — not just my body, but my mind,” said the two-time Oscar winner.

Fonda added, “It’s important to exercise when you’re younger. It makes a difference for all aspects of your life and your body.”

Jane Fonda has been open about getting plastic surgery over the years. She had a facelift in her 40s and another one in 2010. She also got breast implants when she was younger, had eye plastic surgery, and a chin lift.

While looking fit and young is important to her, equally important is having peace of mind.

“I meditate for 45 minutes to an hour every day,” Fonda said. “That keeps me calm and grounded. Trying to be intentional about how we live, staying interested, staying curious, paying attention to young people, cultivating young friends, these kinds of things are important to staying youthful.”