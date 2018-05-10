Demi Lovato Wows Fans Once Again In Low Cut Swimsuit Top On Heels Of Billboard Music Awards Performance

Lovato's Instagram is heating up for the summer.

Over the past few weeks, Demi Lovato has basically been baring it all for fans. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the 25-year-old has been taking to social media to promote her new sunglass collaboration with Diff Eyewear. But it’s not exactly the sunglass collection that has Demi’s fans talking, it’s her sexy swimsuits that are grabbing their attention.

Last night, Lovato posted yet another photo on her Instagram account, wearing a pair of sunglasses from her collection. In the snapshot, Lovato’s hair is wet and slicked back as the singer stands with a blue pool of water glistening behind her. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is rocking an orange deep-cut halter neck swimsuit, leaving very little to the imagination.

Within just hours of posting the picture, Demi’s 67 million-plus followers just could not get over Demi’s choice of swimsuit. While many fans kept it simple and commented on the photo with the ever-popular flame emoji, countless other fans decided to weigh in with their own opinion. Many thought that Lovato looked “sexy” in her swimsuit while others simply said she’s “beautiful.”

“Hot hot hot hot hot.”

“How beautiful, attractive and exciting you are,” another commented.

In all, Lovato’s plunging swimsuit picture earned her over 1.4 million likes and 6,300 comments and counting. Not only that, but things appear to be going well for Demi, who shared in the caption of the post that her eyewear collection is selling out fast.

The photo also comes on the heels of the announcement that Demi will be performing at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. According to Billboard, Demi will join Christina Aguilera on stage at the awards show on May 20 to debut their highly anticipated song, “Fall In Line.”

Not surprisingly, Christina and Demi have already taken to their respective Instagram accounts to tease fans about their upcoming collab. Yesterday, Lovato shared a makeup-free photo of Aguilera on her Instagram with the simple caption “May 20.” She also tagged the Billboard Music Awards’ Instagram page and Christina’s Instagram page while including the hashtag #FallInLine.

In turn, Aguilera shared a black and white shot of Lovato on her own Instagram page with the same exact caption.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on Sunday, May 20 on NBC.