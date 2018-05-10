Lindsay Lohan Has A Surprising Connection To ‘RHONY’

Lindsay Lohan never ceases to amaze fans with who she knows. The celebrity moved to Dubai last year but still very much wants to be a part of the Hollywood world. Lohan was back in New York this month where she revealed she had a connection to The Real Housewives of New York City.

There are some financial issues in the Lohan family, so Lindsay Lohan wasn’t able to stay with her mom while she was in New York. It appears that Dina Lohan’s house is in foreclosure, so the actress had to find another option for lodging when coming back home. According to Us Weekly, Lindsay Lohan decided to stay with Jill Zarin.

The former The Real Housewives of New York City star recently lost her husband, Bobby Zarin. She has been family friends with Lindsay Lohan for years and staying with her made sense. Their relationship was revealed on social media when Lohan shared a video of the two working out with a trainer. Zarin’s daughter is living in London and with Bobby gone, she needed the company as well. A lot has changed for both women, and spending some time with one another was necessary for both of them.

Currently, Lindsay Lohan is busy attending meetings and trying to get some television shows in the works. It has been quite some time since she was front and center in the media for work she has done, not something that got her in trouble. There are reports that Lohan has several ideas for starring in and producing television material, though the projects have not been revealed in full. Lindsay was once a brilliant actress, but things have changed, especially after the party scene she was wrapped up in.

Seeing Lindsay Lohan with Jill Zarin was a shock. She had not revealed she was close to the former The Real Housewives of New York City star at all. With all Lohan has going on, it isn’t surprising that her connections are growing. Fans are excited to see where the actress goes from here with her projects. It has been a long time since Lindsay Lohan has had a decent role and she is ready to get back out there.