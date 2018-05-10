Khloe Kardashian Asked To Appear On ‘Ellen’ To Talk About Cheating Scandal, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Will Khloe make her first public statement about the cheating scandal on 'Ellen'?

Khloe Kardashian has officially been invited to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the details of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. However, Khloe is said to be worried about when and where to finally tell her story.

According to a May 10 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is considering going on Ellen to finally speak out about the cheating scandal. Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, is allegedly urging her to appear on the daytime talk show to open up about the scandal, but Kardashian still isn’t sure.

Insiders reveal that Khloe is “not sure how, where, or when” she will finally publicly speak out about her relationship drama. However, Kris wants her daughter to use Ellen has a platform to speak on the drama that has been making headlines for a month now.

While Kris Jenner is hoping that Khloe Kardashian will take her advice and dish the details on Ellen, Khloe is said to be “waffling” because she expects to save most of the details of the cheating scandal for the family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In addition, Khloe reportedly “doesn’t even know how to put into words what she is feeling.” In addition, Kardashian is said to be skeptical about bringing up the cheating scandal on KUWTK or at all. It looks like she can’t decide whether or not to clear the air, or completely ignore the situation in public.

???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 10, 2018 at 4:04pm PST

However, if Khloe Kardashian does decide to speak out about the cheating scandal, it does seem that The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be the place to do it. The Kardashian family has always been welcome on the show, and it was there that Khloe spoke out about her pregnancy for the first time, gushing over how “surreal” it was to finally become a mother after years of waiting.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has already spoken out about their baby girl, True. The NBA star dished about his baby girl during UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin’ podcast this week, saying that having a daughter is much different than having a son and has changed him.