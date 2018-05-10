‘DWTS’s’ Kym Johnson Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Short Shorts Two Weeks After Welcoming Twins

Kym's rocking short shorts just two weeks after giving birth to her and husband Robert Herjavec's twins.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Kym Johnson is showing off her impressive post-baby body just two weeks after she and husband Robert Herjavec welcomed their twins into the world. Daily Mail published new photos of the dancer out and about in Los Angeles this week where she looked casual while running a few errands.

Kym clearly wasn’t afraid to show off her legs as she stepped out mere days after giving birth to her babies – a boy named Hudson and a girl named Haven – on April 23.

Johnson revealed her toned legs in red short shorts in the candid new photos uploaded by the outlet this week, but opted to keep her middle a little more covered in a baggy blue shirt which was tied at the bottom.

The 41-year-old mom of twins then teamed her more casual ensemble with aviator sunglasses and white sneakers as she made her way about the city.

The candid paparazzi snaps show that the new mom also decided to treat herself with a trip to shake shack, as she stepped out of the restaurant with a takeaway bag.

Johnson has been keeping a bit of a low profile since giving birth to her twins with the Shark Tank star and businessman last month.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro – who met her husband when they were partnered up on the ABC series – announced the birth of her and Robert’s babies last month by sharing a number of adorable family photos on Instagram.

As Inquisitr reported, the star most recently posted a snap taken shortly after Hudson and Haven’s births that showed her holding her two newborns in her arms while still sitting in her hospital bed as her husband leant in.

“#tbt Hudson and Haven just after their arrival into the the world! Hudson weighed 7.3 lbs and Haven was 6.3 lbs,” Kym captioned the first family photo she shared with fans. “I loved carrying them for the 38 weeks and now I’m loving every minute of kissing, cuddling and loving them! Can’t believe how lucky I am to be their Mom.”

Johnson previously confirmed earlier this year that the couple’s twins had been conceived via IVF.

Calling being pregnant a “miracle,” Kym told People of becoming a mom in March, “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen.”

She also spoke to the site about the struggles of having twins and knowing what to buy, admitting that she was working on what she and Robert needed two of and what the babies would be sharing.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

“In the nursery, I’ve got a Halo Bassinest where they can sleep in it together,” Kym said of how she was preparing for the arrival of the babies, which are her first children while Robert has two children of his own from his previous marriage.

“It’s been interesting figuring out what I need two of, what I need one of. It’s a lot!” Johnson added at the time.