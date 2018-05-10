‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wed. May 9: Hope & Liam Announce Engagement & Ridge Blames Bill For Breakup

Brooke is thrilled for Hope and Liam, while Ridge suspects Bill is behind Liam leaving Steffy.

Bold and the Beautiful recaps for Wednesday, May 9 state that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) discussed his annulment. Hope assured him that she would still support him even if he was having second thoughts. Hope left Liam alone, and he reminisced about all the good times that he and Steffy shared, including their destination wedding in Australia. But Liam signed the papers that would end his marriage to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and sent it away with a messenger.

Bold and the Beautiful recaps, via Soap Central, report that the newly engaged couple first told Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about their impending nuptials. Brooke was delighted for them but did not understand how it came about. Liam said that he had to make the best decisions for his family. Brooke was still under the impression that Liam went to Steffy’s cliff house to repair their marriage. However, Liam assures her that he and Steffy are over, and that he means to do right by her daughter and that she was not a rebound after his marriage. He told Brooke that Hope had been the only constant in his life, and he wants to be there for her as well in the role of her husband.

The couple also told Maya (Karla Mosley), Rick (Jacob Young), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) their news on Wednesday, May 9. Bold and the Beautiful recaps recall that Maya assured them that they were happy for them, but they were surprised at the news. Rick wanted to know if Steffy knew, to which Liam replied that he did not. He first needed to tell Ridge before he broke the news to her.

Hope and Liam are spreading the news today on #BoldandBeautiful! What do you think the reactions will be? pic.twitter.com/mzBpZWOIvj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 9, 2018

Steffy and Ridge were going over Liam’s decision not to make up with Steffy. She reiterated that things were all set for them to reunite, he had even sent white roses and a card. These were definitely not the actions of a man who wanted to leave his wife. They both were in agreement that Liam would not have left Steffy over a hug with Bill. The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that father and daughter were in agreement that someone planted a seed of doubt in Liam’s mind, according to She Knows Soaps.

Liam visits Ridge and explains that he and Steffy are over forever. He tells the dressmaker that he filed the annulment papers and that he is through with their marriage. The Bold and the Beautiful recap also states that he announces his engagement to a shocked Ridge, who proceeds to give him the glare of death.

Hope and Liam receive mixed reactions when they announce their engagement to Brooke, Ridge, Rick and Maya. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/NcD1dnnYWh #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/1HtMkgRsbE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 9, 2018

Back at the Logan estate, Steffy pleads with Hope to tell her where Liam is. She explains that she can’t get hold of him, and he’s not answering his phone. She begs Hope to talk to Liam on behalf of her and the baby. Hope hides her hands, but Steffy sees her engagement ring. When questioned about the ring, Hope deals Steffy the final blow by telling her that she is engaged to her husband and that they love each other. Steffy staggers in shock and exclaims, “What?”