Sarah Jessica Parker Mocked For Looking ’89 Years Old’ At Met Gala

'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker, 53, was trolled for looking older than her years at the 2018 Met Gala.

Sarah Jessica Parker was trolled on social media for looking “old” when she walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala. The Sex and the City star wore an attention-grabbing gold Dolce & Gabbana gown, but all eyes were instead focused on her dry-looking skin and puffy eyes.

“Why does Sarah Jessica Parker look 100 years old?” one woman tweeted.

Another chimed in, “Sarah Jessica Parker looks 89 years old.. I love her style and she will always give LOOKS.. but LORDT.. it’s like she never had a glass of water or a vitamin.”

Another Twitter user remarked, “Holy sh*t. Sarah Jessica Parker got OLD AS F*CK. She been smoking 40 a day???”

Still another tweep commented, “Sarah Jessica Parker looked like a relic. How old is she?”

“Sarah Jessica Parker looks so old & haggard in her ‘Catholic’ costume at the Met Gala.”

Parker, 53, did look a little haggard at the Met Gala, but that could have been due to a bad night’s sleep or unflattering makeup. Sarah Jessica was a longtime smoker, but it’s unclear if she still smokes cigarettes.

Many actresses and models smoke because nicotine has been shown to suppress appetite and boost metabolism. But smoking also promotes premature aging by reducing blood flow to your skin, thereby increasing dryness and fueling wrinkles, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Smoking can speed up the normal aging process of your skin, contributing to wrinkles. The more cigarettes you smoke and the longer you smoke, the more skin wrinkling you’re likely to have — even though the early skin damage from smoking may be hard for you to see initially. Aside from age, smoking is the strongest predictor of facial wrinkling in men and women.”

SJP fans defended Parker, saying she should be given some credit for not resorting to Botox, fillers, and plastic surgery in a desperate attempt to look younger.

One fan tweeted, “Wtf is with people commenting about Sarah Jessica Parker looking ’80,’ ’75’ etc? No wonder people pump their faces full of who knows what. Be nice! You’re going to get old some day if you’re lucky…”

Another tweep cooed, “Sarah Jessica Parker. 53 years old and owning it at the Met Gala.”

V. Del Rossi berated haters, reminding them that how fierce SJP was during her Sex and the City heyday.

“Sarah Jessica Parker may not be aging the way you’d like her to but she gave us amazing looks in her 30s, iconic,” he tweeted. “Put some respect on her name. Y’all wouldn’t know what Manolos were without her hand to guide you.”

