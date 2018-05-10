Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Are An Item

The president's son and the Fox News Channel host have been dating for few weeks, according to the 'New York Post.'

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are seeing each other, the Page Six celebrity gossip section of the New York Post claims. Trump Jr. is in the process of divorcing his wife Vanessa after 12 years of marriage. Vanessa Trump, with whom the president’s son has five children, filed divorce paperwork in March in a Manhattan court, but the couple is still legally married.

The popular and charismatic co-host of The Five, the political roundtable which airs Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox News, Kimberly Guilfoyle was reportedly under consideration for a job in the Trump White House, possibly as press secretary, but in late June 2017, she signed a new, long-term contract with the top-rated cable network.

The Post’s Page Six claims that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have been dating for several weeks.

“One source exclusively told Page Six, ‘Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.'”

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle attended a going-away party in New York City Sunday night for newly confirmed U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, after which they left together, the Post added.

EXCLUSIVE: Amid his divorce from his wife of 12 years, Donald Trump Jr. has started dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, sources say https://t.co/jjFUhNEA2i pic.twitter.com/4lRGYepghO — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2018

Guilfoyle and Anthony Scaramucci allegedly dated briefly last year, although this was denied by all parties.

The former high-profile California prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and later first lady of San Francisco when she was married to then-mayor Gavin Newsom (a Democrat who is his state’s lieutenant governor and candidate for governor ), Kimberly Guilfoyle worked for ABC News, Court TV, and CNN before joining the Fox News Channel in January 2006. In addition to The Five, Guilfoyle regularly appears on other FNC shows as a legal analyst.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, is the daughter of an Irish cop and a Puerto Rican school teacher and was born in San Francisco. She is a graduate of UC Davis and the University of San Francisco School of Law, and modeling for the Victoria’s Secret catalog is part of her resume. Guilfoyle is a strong supporter of President Trump’s agenda. The twice-divorced Guilfoyle is a single mother of one son.

Donald Trump Jr is dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle two months after his wife Vanessa filed for divorce https://t.co/dft6r5gEsk — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 10, 2018

Donald Trump Jr., 40, supposedly had an affair in the 2011-2012 time frame with singer Aubrey O’Day after they met during the filming of the Celebrity Apprentice.