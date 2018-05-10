Khloe Kardashian Gives An Update On Daughter True Thompson As She Turns 1-Month-Old

New mom Khloe is opening up about her "sweet peanut."

Khloe Kardashian is giving fans an update on how her daughter True Thompson is doing as the little girl turns 1-month-old. Entertainment Tonight reports that the new mom spoke about her daughter in a number of new messages to fans, admitting that having little True turn 1-month-old is both a happy and sad time for her.

Khloe spoke about her baby in the new tweets posted to her official Twitter account on the evening of May 9, where she opened up about the big milestone and also revealed that her adorable nickname for her little girl is “sweet peanut.”

“I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow,” Kardashian tweeted one day before True celebrates the milestone, asking “why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time?”

Kardashian then shared how grateful she is about becoming a mom for the first time, adding in the tweet to her more than 26.3 million followers on the social media site, “Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut.”

Khloe also took the time to thank her fans for their support since she became a new mom a month ago.

“I love you,” she wrote on the social media site this week, adding a double heart emoji to her tweet. “Thank you for the sweet love to baby True. Night night babes.”

But before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star signed off by thanking her fans for all their love over the past month, she shared a little titbit about True after a fan asked to see a photo of her and wanted to know what color eyes she has.

ET reports that a fan tweeted the reality star, “Tristan said True has green eyes…… let me see herrrrrr @khloekardashian,” to which Kardashian then replied via the social media site, “Well her eyes can change color up until 6 months old. So let’s see what happens.”

Khloe’s new message about her baby daughter came shortly after her boyfriend Tristan Thompson opened up about the little girl for the first time on Richard Jefferson’s Road Trippin’ podcast.

“She’s doing good. Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s**tin’,” he said of his and Kardashian’s child according to E! News. “That’s all they do.”

Tristan also revealed during the interview that he’s hoping to have a few more children in the future, but didn’t confirm whether or not he’s hoping that they will be with Khloe.

Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have publicly addressed the cheating rumors that surrounded the basketball player shortly before True’s birth, though the two still seem to be very much together amid the infidelity allegations.

Cosmopolitan reported that Kardashian was spotted at Tristan’s basketball game following the rumors shortly after The Sun published photos of the new parents enjoying a lunch date together on May 4.

The latest sightings appear to confirm that the twosome are still very much a couple despite the recent scandal.