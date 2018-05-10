Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body In Cut Out Swimsuit On Vacation With Younes Bendjima

39-year-old Kourtney is showing off her toned body in a cut-out swimsuit.

Kourtney Kardashian is wowing fans once again with her latest bikini photos. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the mom of three took to Instagram on May 9 to share new photos of herself soaking up the sun in her swimwear during a recent vacation with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star proudly showed off her bikini body in the latest snaps she shared with her more than 63.1 million followers this week, putting her toned legs and arms on display in two new uploads which featured her rocking a teal swimsuit with several cutouts across the bodice.

The new photos showed Kourtney relaxing during a vacation in Arizona, as she tagged her location as being Lake Powell at Glen Canyon Dam.

One upload showed the 39-year-old reality star posing in her swimsuit in front of the Arizona landmark, while a second bikini snap featured Kardashian standing on what appeared to be a yacht after taking a dip in the ocean.

The star had a pretty simple caption for her latest round of impressive swimsuit vacation photos – which have received more than 1.3 million likes from fans in the first 14 hours since she shared them on the social media site – simply writing the word “ethereal.”

ethereal A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 9, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

The bikini photos came two days after Kourtney shared photos of herself taking a look inside the famous Antelope Canyon during her most recent vacation, where she could be seen posing against the rock in a tight orange top and matching short shorts.

Though Kardashian opted not to share photos with her 25-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima, as reported by ET, it seemed the couple were in fact checking out Arizona together as the model proved via his own account.

Bendjima shied away from posting photos with Kardashian during the trip, but shared his own snaps from the canyon on his own Instagram on May 7.

where do we go from here? A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on May 7, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT

He cryptically captioned his photos, “where do we go from here?”

Kourtney and Younes’s latest vacation together comes amid the couple taking their more than year long romance a little more public as of late.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kourtney put on a very cozy display with Younes in a picture posted to her Instagram account in late March which showed them wearing matching blue denim jeans while Kardashian sat on his lap.

Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

The couple haven’t been doing much to hide their affections since then either, as they were more recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles enjoying a lunch date with Kourtney’s three children with former boyfriend Scott Disick, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign.

An onlooker told Us Weekly that Younes appeared to be very “fatherly” towards the children and even gave Kardashian a hand keeping them entertained as they ate lunch together just days before Just Jared reported that they walked the red carpet hand in hand at the Voices in Displacement Gala in Los Angeles on May 4.