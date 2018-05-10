Prince Charles Looking Forward To Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘Marvelous’ Wedding Day

The royal family will meet their future in-laws next week.

Prince Charles has been a man of few words regarding his son Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle, but a little over a week before the famous couple will tie the knot, he is finally speaking out about the big day. When asked about Harry and Meghan’s fast-approaching wedding day, the 69-year-old heir to the British throne revealed that it is “obviously marvelous.”

“I’m sure it’ll be a very special day for everybody,” Prince Charles told reporters during a visit to Nice, France, according to ET Canada.

Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also weighed in on the royal wedding, telling reporters: “It’s very nice. It’s all very exciting.”

While Prince Harry has the support of his father The Prince of Wales, his brother Prince William. and of course, his grandmother the Queen, the family of Harry’s late mother, Diana, will also be a big part of his wedding day. An official statement released by Prince Harry’s communications secretary revealed that Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will give the reading at the royal wedding ceremony.

The bride’s parents will have important roles in the wedding. On the royal wedding day, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will ride with the bride by car to the ceremony, while her father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle. Prince William will serve as his brother Harry’s best man, but Meghan Markle will not have a maid of honor.

“Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion,” the statement reads.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel Windsor Castle. Prince Charles will meet his future daughter-in-law’s family next week when Markle’s parents arrive in the U.K. in the days before the nuptials. Meghan Markle’s bridal party will also travel to London the week before the ceremony. According to the statement:

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle’s parents to Windsor for the wedding. Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.”

More details about the royal wedding, including the names of the bridesmaids and page boys and details on the flowers and cake, will be released next week. In a major break from tradition, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not pose for a balcony photo after the wedding.

