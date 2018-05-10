Expert comments that PDA seems to be for show.

At a Mother’s Day event at the White House, Donald and Melania Trump exhibited some PDA, embracing and kissing in the East Room, much to the surprise of the attendees. But body language expert Patti Wood says that the affection between Donald and Melania Trump seemed less than spontaneous.

Wood told Hollywood Life that the kiss didn’t seem authentic.

“This is a forced kiss. If you look at Melania’s mouth there is tension all through the face and mouth. Her lips aren’t relaxed, the way they would be going into something she expects to find pleasurable.”

Wood says that Melania Trump seems stiff and reluctant, and her posture speaks volumes about how she truly feels, despite the smile on her face, and Donald Trump is not leaning toward his wife as they kiss, as he remains rigid.

“When she leans in for the kiss, her hand is up underneath his arm and you can see the tension in that hand. The fingers are not quite flat but they are not wrapped around his arm in affection or in a desire to connect with Donald. They have tension in them and resistance. It’s as if the fingers want to go down and away. His positioning is rather stiff and odd too. If you look at his shoulder positions they are very sharp angled instead of rounded. He’s not rounded and embracing, his shoulders are at a very sharp angle that shows tension. He is not relaxed.”

2) "Melania’s Stilettos, Donald’s Khakis: The Trumps Are Indoor People" https://t.co/RWwE7KsqLd — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 9, 2018

Many headlines in the news about Stormy Daniels and other women who allegedly had affairs with Donald Trump are said to have put a strain on the Trump marriage. Sources say that Donald and Melania Trump spend little time together and largely live separate lives.

Body language expert Patti Wood adds that the way Donald and Melania Trump kiss, people wouldn’t necessarily know they are a couple.

“In fact, if you take a step back and look at the kiss, it really doesn’t even show them as a couple. Based on the way they are kissing, they could be on a receiving line and this level of affection would be appropriate. It’s very forced.”

Going strong! Donald and Melania hug and kiss in a VERY affectionate display as she proudly introduces her husband at military event – days after sources claimed they 'spend no time together' https://t.co/rKFGWHXXhw — Joe FreedomLover???????? (@JoeFreedomLove) May 10, 2018

Elle revealed that friends say that the Trumps rarely do anything together outside of photo ops. Much of the time that Donald Trump is seen golfing or dining at Mar-a-Lago, Melania is not with him.

Melania Trump’s close friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, says that Melania’s personal life is very private.