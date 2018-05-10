Charlotte Flair To Miss Time To Repair A Ruptured Breast Implant

Charlotte Flair will miss an unspecified amount of time due to suffering a ruptured breast implant.

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair will be out of the wrestling ring for some time. How much time Charlotte Flair misses remains to be seen. The five-time women’s champion suffered an injury that is not regarded as serious. However, many would consider it to be somewhat odd.

According to Pop Culture, Charlotte Flair ruptured one of her breast implants. Flair is expected to have surgery to repair her implant after the WWE concludes their current European tour on May 20. After Charlotte Flair has her surgery, she will miss an indefinite amount of time.

Charlotte Flair could have either ruptured her breast implant during her match against Carmella at Backlash or on Smackdown Live. Charlotte Flair’s in-ring absence will be felt immediately, but it will open up an opportunity for another member of the women’s division to step in and shine.

Charlotte Flair most recently won a place in the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view. She defeated upstart Peyton Royce to earn a spot (courtesy of Cageside Seats) in the women’s ladder match. Now there is a question whether Charlotte Flair will be able to participate.

While Charlotte Flair has not been ruled out of Money in the Bank, she has to be listed as questionable. Charlotte Flair is a must-see talent, but if the WWE has to put on the card without her, there are several suitable replacements.

How the WWE handles Charlotte Flair as she is on the mend will be interesting and somewhat telling. It will offer a clue into what the WWE’s intentions are for Money in the Bank which will be on June 17.

Will Charlotte Flair be shown on WWE programming leading up to Money in the Bank? If so, it is likely that she will still participate on the card somehow. Charlotte Flair may not actually compete in the women’s ladder match, which is a good thing for the WWE.

Unlike other superstars, Charlotte Flair does not necessarily have to compete on the Money in the Bank card in order to be considered as a title contender. Charlotte Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Carmella less than a month ago. She is very much in the title picture.

Surgery to repair a ruptured breast implant is a regular procedure; there should be little fear of Charlotte Flair missing a long period of time. Charlotte Flair missing any time hurts the WWE, but an opportunity awaits for someone else to rise to the occasion.