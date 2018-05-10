‘Westworld’ Season 2: The Raj Has Been Around Longer Than Fans Thought

A super-sleuth finds the coding for The Raj within the Discover Westworld website

Episode 3 of HBO’s Westworld saw the introduction of a branch of Westworld never seen before. It was called The Raj and had the backdrop of colonist India. In this world, participants could ride on elephants and get involved with big game hunting without feeling bad about hanging the trophy heads at home. The scene had many viewers wondering if they had tuned into the wrong program as, up to that point, HBO had never once suggested or hinted at its arrival — or did they?

The vast expanse of The Raj world in Episode 3 of Westworld came as somewhat of a surprise to viewers. While HBO had previously hinted at other parks, such as in the Season 1 finale with the introduction of Shogun World, there was never any suggestion of The Raj.

Or, so it seemed.

According to Gizmodo, a Westworld super-sleuth managed to find out information about The Raj well before Episode 3 aired.

Along with the introduction of The Raj into Season 2 of Westworld, there is now a website to go along with it called Discover the Raj. It is just like the one Westworld has for the Wild West theme park.

However, back in February, Cameron Halter posted to Reddit that he had found some images within the javascript code on the Delos Destinations’ website. When put together, this group of images became a gif that revealed the word “Rajworld.” Which means that while HBO managed to keep The Raj under wraps until it was revealed in Episode 3 of Westworld, they had still hidden information about it where those with the skills required might find it.

However, according to Halter, he actually thinks it was unintentional on HBO’s behalf as a domain name for The Raj was issued the day after he found the coding and published it to Reddit. Gizmodo also points out that prior to that, the domain name of RajWorld was “registered through MarkMonitor, a corporate proxy provider HBO has previously contracted with,” indicating that the code wasn’t meant to be found when it was and a new name was invented as a result.

Regardless, since Episode 3 of Westworld Season 2 has aired, Cameron Halter has found even more coding within the Discover the Raj website that appears to be there solely for fans that are looking now.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET. According to the Hollywood Reporter, this episode is titled "The Riddle of the Sphinx."