Sean Hannity Goes Off On Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Asks, ‘Are You Part Of The Deep State?’

As one of Trump's biggest backers, Hannity has been a strong supporter of 'Deep State' conspiracy theories.

Fox News political commentator Sean Hannity has been one of President Trump’s strongest supporters since the day he announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president on June 16, 2015. Hannity constantly promoted Donald Trump for president on his show, and when issues about Trump’s conduct arose, Sean used his show to vigorously defend him. Sean gave Donald Trump more coverage on his show than any other candidate during the election, and since Trump entered the White House, Hannity has advocated for the president’s policies and defended him against Russian collusion allegations.

Hannity has never denied that he supports Donald Trump. According to the New York Times, he was very open about his support for Trump during the primaries and the general election.

“I’m not hiding the fact that I want Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States.”

That support has continued since Trump became President. In addition to advocating for Trump’s policies, Hannity has also been a rather outspoken critic of anyone he feels isn’t working on Trump’s behalf, and that includes members of the president’s own administration.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been a target of Sean Hannity’s outrage over several issues, including the failure to reopen the Hillary Clinton email investigation, the failure to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton, and the failure to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the FBI and DOJ under Obama. Since all of this falls under the control of the Department of Justice, and Sessions runs the DOJ, Sean has slammed Jeff Sessions on several occasions.

In addition to Attorney General Sessions, Hannity has also been highly critical of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, claiming in a Media Matters article, “Mueller and Rosenstein have declared what is a legal war on the president.”

As far back as 2017, Hannity was calling for Mueller and Rosenstein to resign, as reported by The Hill.

“Mueller and Rod Rosenstein? Recuse themselves, resign immediately. Robert Mueller, this guy has more conflicts of interest than, by the way, that we can count on this show, which are also violations of federal law.”

According to a report in Newsweek, this all came to a head on Monday, May 7, 2018, when Hannity had this to say about the attorney general’s refusal to release certain documents concerning the Russian election interference investigation.

“Now, if the Attorney General does not take significant measures to find urgency and speed up the delivery of these requested for months and even years of unredacted documents, then it is time for Sessions, Rosenstein, and anyone else who is obstructing Congress’ investigation to be held in contempt and face the serious legal consequences associated with it. “In other words, Mr. Attorney General, Mr. Deputy Attorney General, it is time to decide — are you part of the swamp? Are you part of the deep state? Are you going to fix our justice system and let Congress do its job?”

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd explained why the DOJ has refused to release the documents Hannity mentioned.

“Disclosure of responsive information to such requests can risk severe consequences, including potential loss of human lives, damage to relationships with valued international partners, compromise of ongoing criminal investigations, and interference with intelligence activities.”

This answer did not satisfy Sean Hannity, and it certainly didn’t appease House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who threatened to hold Attorney General Sessions in contempt of Congress.

