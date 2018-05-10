‘Westworld’ Season 2 Episode 4 Preview: ‘The Riddle Of The Sphinx’

The riddle of why Delos has secret droids is explored further in Episode 4

With the introduction of a new park in Episode 3, viewers are also wondering if they will get to find out more about that mystery lady, Grace (Katja Herbers), who ended up crossing park borders from one park and into another in the upcoming episode of HBO’s Westworld. So, let’s have a look at what Episode 4 has in store for viewers.

HBO has been fairly contained in regard to releasing information for each episode of Westworld Season 2. However, this week, they have not only released a synopsis, but also a trailer.

Titled “The Riddle of the Sphinx,” the synopsis for Episode 4 of Westworld Season 2 is as follows.

“Is this now? If you’re looking forward, you’re looking in the wrong direction.”

The episode is written by Gina Atwater and Jonathan Nolan, with Lisa Joy directing it.

As to be expected, this synopsis is interesting, but not very expressive when it comes to giving information about the upcoming episode. However, considering the hosts in Westworld have a hard time identifying a linear timeline, perhaps it suggests that the audience should also think like a host in the next episode.

The Episode 4 synopsis could also suggest that viewers will have to look to the past in order to unravel the present day. Episode 3 of Westworld Season 2 delved into this a little as the introduction of Westworld‘s beginnings was explained in that episode. So, could Episode 4 explore this further? Viewers will just have to tune in to find out.

Along with the synopsis, HBO has also released a trailer for Episode 4 of Westworld according to Elle. The trailer is only short, running well under a minute.

For those who thought we might get a closer look at the new park Grace escaped from, or the one Maeve’s (Thandie Newton) group entered, it appears you might be disappointed. Episode 4 seems to take a closer look at Bernard’s (Jeffrey Wright) run in with those creepy white Westworld droids as he tries to work out why they are there and what they are working on in secret.

Along with this, the Man in Black’s (Ed Harris) story is also explored as he tries to find his way through the latest game within the Westworld game.

However, it is still possible viewers will get to see more of Maeve and Grace in the upcoming episode.

You can view the trailer for Episode 4 of Westworld Season 2 below.

Finally, you can view the full Westworld Episode 4 gallery below.

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 13, at 9 p.m. ET.