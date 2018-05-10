Tristan Thompson Breaks His Silence After Cheating Scandal: ‘It Changes You’

Tristan Thompson speaks out about his personal life for the first time since cheating scandal.

Tristan Thompson is opening up about life for the first time since his shocking cheating scandal. The NBA star sat down for an interview with his former teammate, Richard Jefferson, for his Road Trippin’ podcast and gave his first statements about his personal life since he was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

According to a May 9 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson was asked about his newborn daughter, True, who was born last month. Tristan revealed that the baby girl is “doing good, and that having a girl is much more emotional than having a boy. “It changes you,” he said. Thompson has an older son named Prince with former girlfriend Jordan Craig, but True is his first little girl.

Thompson told Jefferson that with his son he’s more matter of fact, but with little True he’s more sensitive. In addition, Tristan also revealed that he refuses to talk baby talk to his children, saying that he talks to them “like an adult” because that is how you have to talk to them in public.

However, Tristan Thompson did not talk about Khloe Kardashian or the shocking cheating scandal that erupted just days before she gave birth to their daughter. As many fans already know, photos and video of Tristan kissing and touching other women surfaced only hours before Khloe gave birth. The scandal blew up the internet and the magazine confirmed that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with at least five women during her pregnancy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian did stay together through the cheating drama. The pair are allegedly going to couples therapy, and have been spotted out in public multiple times in the past week. The two were first seen together having lunch in Cleveland. Days later Khloe attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game to watch her baby daddy play, and on Tuesday the couple were photographed on a matinee movie date in Ohio.

Sources are claiming that the pair are “fully back together” and that Tristan Thompson broke down into tears in Khloe Kardashian’s hospital room after she gave birth. Khloe then decided to forgive him and try to work through their problems.