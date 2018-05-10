Markle's gown, reportedly by Ralph & Russo, is being stored at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle’s gown is reportedly finished and ensconced at Windsor Castle. The dress, which is said to have been designed by British designers Ralph & Russo, has not been seen by Prince Harry, but Queen Elizabeth will reportedly get a sneak peek before the big day.

Town & Country confirmed that Meghan Markle’s wedding dress is complete.

“Meghan’s wedding dress is finished and safely hidden at Windsor Castle.”

Town & Country said that a hint was dropped last week which led people to believe that the dress Meghan Markle will wear for the wedding ceremony was created by Ralph & Russo. The Royal School of Needlework posted on Twitter that Ralph & Russo designers stopped by the studio to look at royal embroidery design books.

“Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Atelier team view hand embroidery portfolios by RSN Degree students at Hampton Court Palace.”

Supposedly this was not a casual pop-in, but rather a visit to get some work done. This was enough of a hint for the betting company Betfair to make Ralph & Russo the favorite.

“We previously had Ralph and Russo as the 2/1 [favorites] and there’s also been a lot of talk of Erdem as a big front-runner. However, we’ve now suspended this market after seeing some interesting betting on Alexander McQueen this morning who went from 16/1 to 8/1 in a very short space of time.”

Meghan Markle's £100,000 wedding dress 'revealed' as dad spotted at suit fitting before he walks her down the aisle https://t.co/OA8dqaarlV pic.twitter.com/xbF91UjxZU — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) May 4, 2018

Brides Magazine says that it is the tradition that Queen Elizabeth get to see the dress being worn for a royal wedding before the big day to give her okay. Queen Elizabeth is said to be viewing the wedding gown on Meghan Markle on one day this week so that if any alterations need to be done, there is still time. This “royal rite of passage” was done by Kate Middleton three weeks before the big day, and Queen Elizabeth gave her thumbs up without any changes, but sources say that behind the scenes, Queen Elizabeth said she wasn’t that fond of Middleton’s dress.

Wedding Dress News: @Femail are reporting that #MeghanMarkle is wearing a @ralphandrusso wedding dress. Remember these are reports; we won't know about/see the dress until we see Meghan in it on May 19th. https://t.co/7PIOLCjxVQ pic.twitter.com/M07dcJvVio — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) May 4, 2018

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews says that Queen Elizabeth, 92, needs to approve the gown that Meghan Markle is going to wear down the aisle, but the dress she will wear for the evening party can still be a surprise for everyone, says Express. But presenter Lorraine Kelly asked what happens if she doesn’t like Markle’s dress.

“What if she says she doesn’t like it?”

Emily Andrews says that it’s unlikely that would happen.