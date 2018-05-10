‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Fired Just Before Season Finale And Takes The News In Stride

Clayne Crawford's outbursts cost him his job

While there is no word on whether or not Fox’s TV series Lethal Weapon will receive a third season or not, it has been confirmed that Clayne Crawford will not be appearing if it does. Crawford, who played Martin Riggs opposite Damon Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh, was fired from the show just hours before the show’s season finale aired on the Fox network. And for those who saw the episode, it is clear that things weren’t looking so good for Riggs as it was. Meanwhile, the network is reportedly scrambling to find a replacement for the star before Fox’s upfront presentation on May 14, reports MSN.

The firing of Crawford was due in part of him being reprimanded twice for his behavior on the set of Lethal Weapon. Ironically, Crawford is apparently taking the news pretty well.

“As you can imagine, yesterday’s headlines were incredibly distressing,” the actor wrote in a statement on Instagram. “It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during the past two seasons of Lethal Weapon.” Another post featured the actor standing with his arms in the air with the caption reading, “When everyone seems to know your future but you. No word from Fox or Warner Bros. I hope I’m not fired!! Dang.”

Crawford not only apologized for those two on-set incidents, but also went on to explain just what happened, at least from his own point of view. The first event happened last fall where Crawford says he “reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work.” The show’s director and assistant director took the matter to Warner Bros. which led the actor to receiving therapy and sharing a “significant portion” of his pay from this episode to one of the parties involved.

Then the second incident took place earlier this spring when Crawford was not only starring in the show but directing the episode as well. While filming the episode, a special effect stunt went wrong, causing a piece of shrapnel to hit one of the actors. “I take responsibility for the incident, because I was in charge of the set,” Crawford said. “I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs. I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.”

Sources have told the Hollywood Reporter that multiple actors have been given an offer to take over the role of Martin Riggs and all have declined.