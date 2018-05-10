It looks like the singer has already trademarked the collection.

Attention Little Monsters: Lady Gaga might be launching a makeup line soon.

The pop star has been slowly pivoting from the realm of music for a while, earning a Golden Globe award for her work on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Hotel and preparing for her starring role in Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born. But Gaga’s talents aren’t limited to the entertainment realm. The diva is a shrewd businesswoman and rumor has it she’s looking to expand her empire with a new beauty collection.

Say hello to Haus Beauty.

A quick search of the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s website reveals that Gaga’s company, Ate My Heart Inc. applied for a standard mark in February of this year. The application for Haus Beauty covered everything from foundations, lip palettes, and perfumes to skin cleansers, beauty milks, and nail polish.

Is it possible that Lady Gaga trademarked the line without concrete plans to actually launch a collection? Sure. The celebrity beauty trend is sweeping the skincare world right now. Kylie Jenner’s lip kits consistently sell out online. Kris Jenner is launching her own palette for a special Mother’s Day collection. Rihanna, perhaps the queen of artists-turned-makeup-moguls has her own Fenty Beauty line that has a cult following on social media. If you’re a pop star looking to branch out, there’s no better time to get into the beauty business but this move by Gaga seems particularly on-brand.

The diva has earned a reputation for her daring fashion and her love of Haute Couture so a makeup line inspired by her on-stage persona would probably follow the same mold. It’s possible Gaga has been giving fans hints of a new project on Instagram. The artist has posted a few “looks” with beauty-inspired emojis, teasing that she’s working on more than just music and choosing not to tag her make-up artist in some of the photos.

Rihanna also applied for a trademark for Fenty Beauty over a year before she launched the line so Mother Monster fans may have to wait a while longer before her collection hits stores. Of course, this is Lady Gaga we’re talking about so, however, this beauty collection turns out, we’re sure our patience will be rewarded.