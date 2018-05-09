‘Iron Man’ Suit Stolen From Prop House, Possibly Taken Months Ago

The original suit from the 2008 movie is worth $325,000

Up, up, and away, or so it seems. The original Iron Man suit from Marvel Studio’s 2008 movie Iron Man has gone missing, reports the L.A. Times. The classic maroon and gold suit which was worn by Robert Downey Jr. was discovered missing yesterday from the Movie Prop Storage in Pacoima, California, and LAPD Sargent Barry Montgomery suspects that it might have left the location sometime this year between February and April 25.

“It was reported by the storage facility that the prop was missing. It is considered a burglary,” said Montgomery. Apparently, some of the warehouse employees “just happened to check” on the suit Tuesday and found it gone. This is no little prop either. It is estimated to be worth $325,000 and the thing can’t even fly. Ironically, no other props were found to be missing. Neither Marvel nor Disney has given a statement about the theft as of yet.

The L.A. Times were also quick to point out that the stealing of some of The Avengers weapons and supplies was a plot point in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, but no super villain has been arrested at this time.

Original Iron Man Movie Armor, Worth $320,000, Is Missinghttps://t.co/sVrwIC23L7 pic.twitter.com/6MGaZdKCem — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) May 9, 2018

Since Iron Man first appeared in the Tales of Suspense comic book in 1963, Tony Stark has created nearly 50 different suits for his alter ego, reports SuperheroHype. The original suit was silver but changed to gold and even later changed to gold and red all within the first year on the printed page. Iron Man’s most recent costume change appears in Avengers: Infinity War.

In related news, three other Iron Man suits from the Marvel movies are currently on display at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) for the “Marvel Universe of Super Heroes” exhibit. The exhibit also features an interactive activity where guests can “suit up” in virtual Iron Man armor and “fly” around as well. The suits, as well as 300 other artifacts, will be on display at MoPOP through January 6, 2019.

Three Iron Man Suits on display at MoPOP in Seattle. Jeff Totey

To date, Robert Downey Jr. has appeared as Iron Man in eight films including Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the latest which is still in theaters, Avengers: Infinity War.