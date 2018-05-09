‘Days Of Our Lives’ Shocker: Marci Miller’s Exit ‘Came As A Surprise,’ Kate Mansi Returning For A Short Time

The future of Abigail Deveraux is up in the air.

Days of our Lives fans were shocked to learn that Marci Miller, who currently plays Abigail Deveraux-DiMera, would be leaving the soap. Miller, who took over the role from Kate Mansi in 2016, reportedly decided not to renew her contract with the NBC soap opera, leaving viewers stunned.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Marci Miller’s exit from Days of our Lives was planned for a while. Sources tell the magazine that even though Marci had decided awhile back that she would leave the role of Abigail behind, “it still came as a surprise to a lot of people at the studio.”

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives has negotiated a deal with Kate Mansi to return to the role in Marci Miller’s absence. Mansi played Abigail from 2011-2016 and was a huge favorite among DOOL viewers. However, the bad news is that Kate will return this summer for a short-term stint on the soap. This means that the show will either have to find a way to write Abigail out of the storyline, much to the shock and dismay of fans or find another suitable recast for the beloved character.

Days of our Lives watchers are now worried that the future of Abigail could have something to do with her on-screen husband, Chad DiMera. Actor Billy Flynn, who currently plays Chad on the show, is said to be nearing the end of his contract and rumors have been flying that he also wants to leave the soap opera behind. Some fans are now speculating that Kate Mansi is only returning until Billy Flynn’s contract is up and that the characters of Chad and Abigail will be written off the show together.

As Days of our Lives viewers know, Chad and Abigail, or “Chabby” as fans love to call them, have become a super couple on the soap. Getting rid of both of the characters will leave fans upset, much like frequent recasts often do. It looks like DOOL has some big decisions to make in the near future, and fans can only sit back and watch it play out.

