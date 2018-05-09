Chris Brown Is Being Sued For Sexual Assault

Chris Brown is in trouble with the law once again.

Chris Brown has had run-ins with the law in the past, but it appears that his life could get even more difficult. According to a report from TMZ, Brown is being sued for sexual assault by a woman who claims to have been raped at his house by one of his friends.

In the suit, the woman who is being called Jane Doe said that she was raped while at a party at Brown’s house. He reportedly supplied weed, cocaine, and molly to the guests at his party. The woman also claims that Brown’s team took her phone away early on in the evening.

She also claims that she was forced to give oral sex to a woman who was menstruating. As she tried to leave the party, she was grabbed by the woman by the throat. The woman describes a scene that anyone would find disgusting, to say the least.

“Literally sat on [her] face, using her legs to pin [her] down while forcing [her] to perform oral sex on her.”

Lowell Grissom, who is Brown’s friend that is being accused of assault, took advantage of Doe as well. After she was forced to give oral sex to a menstruating woman, she took a shower to wash blood off of her face. He took that opportunity to force her onto the bed and proceeded to rape her.

The woman also claims that as she was waiting for her ride to arrive, Grissom raped her again.

At this point in time, Brown has not been named as a participant in the assault. He is being sued for enabling this kind of act to occur in his house, from the sound of things.

Gloria Allred, who is the lawyer for the woman suing Brown, will hold a press conference later on today to discuss more of the case.

This is obviously shocking news for any Chris Brown fan. He has gotten into trouble before, most notably for domestic violence against Rihanna. He made comments following that incident, claiming that he felt like a “monster” for his actions against his girlfriend.

“There was always a point where we’d talk about it like, ‘What the fu** are we doing?’ Like, ‘I don’t like you slapping me.’ If I go on stage I got a scratch on my face and I gotta explain it like, ‘Oh, no I fell.’ If you got a scar or a bruise you gotta put makeup on. I’m not ever trying to put my hands on any female.”

More news will come out about this situation in the near future, and we will have that covered when new information is revealed.