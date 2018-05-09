Donald Trump On Nobel Peace Prize: ‘The Prize I Want Is Victory For The World’

Trump would love to win the Nobel Peace Prize, but wants 'victory for the world' first.

Donald Trump has received negative media since announcing that he would run for the office of President of the United States. He has been criticized for his past and is going through a media onslaught for the alleged Stormy Daniels situation. While nothing has been proven yet, the story has not left the media for weeks.

He has also been dealing with the Russian collusion investigation from Robert Mueller. Nothing has come out connecting Trump to the allegations, but the investigation is far from over at this point in time. Trump has time and time again called the investigation a “witch hunt,” which many of his supporters strongly agree with.

On a positive note, Trump has been nominated to win the Nobel Peace Prize due to his work with North Korea. He has helped end the war between North and South Korea and is scheduled to meet with Kim Jong-un in the near future. North Korea also seems serious about getting rid of their nuclear ability.

Trump is certainly happy that his name has been put forward, but he wants something even more than the award.

“The prize I want is victory for the world.”

He was also asked if he believes that he deserves to win the Nobel Peace Prize, to which he had a humble response.

“Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it.”

No matter what issues anyone has with Trump, they cannot deny that he has worked wonders in Korea. He took a strong route to get to this point, even threatening North Korea with nuclear warfare, but his tactics seem to have gotten the job done. Meeting with Jong-un is a huge step towards creating peace.

My statement on the release of three Americans from North Korea: pic.twitter.com/hqm9nI4Pdd — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 9, 2018

Even more reason to give Trump praise came in today when North Korea released three American prisoners. They had been held in North Korea for months, with one of the prisoners even being held prisoner for two years. Trump has been able to cause change for good in North Korea and hopefully, things will continue trending in the right direction moving forward.

Trump did receive backlash for pulling the U.S. out of the Iran Nuclear Deal. It was a decision that Trump was expected to make and many believe is the wrong decision. Others feel that Trump made the right choice and will be able to negotiate a new, better deal in the future.

All of that being said, Trump may not be incredibly popular in many circles, but he is beginning to win some people over with the impressive job he has done with North Korea.