NBA Rumors: ‘247 Sports’ Predicts LeBron James Will Sign With Lakers

'247 Sports' has predicted that LeBron James will sign with the Lakers this offseason.

LeBron James is the hottest topic in the NBA right now, due to his impressive playoff performances and his upcoming free agency. He has been connected to quite a few teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets. When the NBA season ends, fans will go into hysteria trying to find news about where James will take his talents.

At this point in time, it seems like most fans think he will leave the Cavaliers. Even with Cleveland being ready to take on either the Boston Celtics or 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals, most believe that his time with his hometown team is coming to a close.

According to a prediction from 247 Sports, James will take his talents to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers.

Los Angeles is looking to make a splash or two this offseason. Magic Johnson has been making roster moves to put the Lakers in position to sign at least one max contract free agent, possibly two. The buzz has been that James will team up with Paul George to help bring the Lakers back to title contention.

James has put together a huge 2017-18 season and postseason. In the regular season, he averaged 27.5 points per game to go along with 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds. He has taken his game to a new level in the playoffs, averaging 34.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists.

Those numbers would look good anywhere James decides to go. Joining the Lakers would give James a chance to play alongside up-and-coming point guard Lonzo Ball and talented forward Brandon Ingram. If George were to sign with the Lakers as well, Los Angeles would immediately become one of the toughest teams to beat in the Western Conference.

LeBron James says his confidence in teammates “never wavered" https://t.co/ZkHAmX7Avq pic.twitter.com/lEQCY6bHa1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2018

At 33-years-old, James is coming down the final stretch of his career. Of course, he could play until he’s 40, but he is in the prime of his career right now. Los Angeles has the money and location to attract a superstar like James, but convincing him to leave Cleveland is not going to be easy for any team.

Helping the idea of James to L.A. is the fact that James already has a home in the city. He has also reportedly checked out schools in the area for his sons LeBron Jr. and Bryce Maximus. Those are simply things that would be considered homework, but it does show interest from James in living full-time in L.A.

Expect to see this summer be a LeBron James summer. L.A. is likely going to have a chance to give a sales pitch to James, which will send Lakers’ fans into hysteria.