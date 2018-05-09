Seattle Mariners’ Ichiro Suzuki Asked ‘Who The F*ck Is Tom Brady?’ When Patriots QB Asked For Advice

Ichiro Suzuki apparently doesn't know who Tom Brady is and it's hilarious.

Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. He is one of the winningest quarterbacks of all time and any football fan knows who he is. Ichiro Suzuki is a legend in baseball, but apparently, he does not know who Brady is and it’s absolutely hilarious.

Recently, Brady reached out to Ichiro asking for his stretching routine. Ichiro has remained a capable player even at 44 years of age and Brady is beginning to age quickly as well. In response to Brady asking for Ichiro’s advice, the Seattle Mariners’ star responded by asking who the star quarterback was.

Yahoo Sports broke the news on Ichiro and Brady and gave us the whole story.

“One morning in spring training, 2017, he was in the coaches’ room looking at his cell phone text messages. Ichiro told the coaches about one message he had just received from a number he didn’t recognize. The guy said he’d gotten Ichiro’s number from Alex Rodriguez, and that he wanted to come meet him and study his stretching system. ‘What’s the guy’s name?’ asked one of the coaches. Ichiro strolled to the end of the text. ‘Some guy named Tom Brady. Who the f— is Tom Brady?’

If you didn’t laugh at that story, then nothing in sports is going to be funny. Every single New England fan is shaking their head after reading this story, while fans who dislike the Patriots are laughing hysterically.

How Ichiro doesn’t know who Brady is the bigger question. Perhaps he does not pay attention to any other sports except baseball. Was he joking about not knowing who Brady was?

Ichiro on Tom Brady ???? pic.twitter.com/eaK6feZiWp — 12up (@12upSport) May 9, 2018

Either way, this is the kind of sports story that we need to see more of. Too many stories have been breaking about domestic violence, but this one is pure gold.

Brady and Ichiro are very similar players in their respective sports. Even at the age of 40 or above, both players have demonstrated levels of excellence in their workout routines. New England has begun preparing for life after Brady, but there is no sign of him wearing out anytime soon.

Last season with the Patriots, Brady ended up winning another MVP award. Being the best player in the NFL at 40 years of age is an impressive feat in and of itself. Ichiro may have played his last MLB game, but at 44 years of age is still capable of playing.

Both players are excellent role models for athletes everywhere. Hard work and dedication pay off, and you only have to look as far as these two players to see that.