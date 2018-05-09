‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thurs. May 10: Abby And Hilary Battle & Ashley Is On To Kyle!

Kyle's disloyalty could cost him everything.

The Young And The Restless spoilers for Thursday, May 10 reveal one family in complete disarray especially when incriminating evidence shines a spotlight on one member who obviously betrayed another. Plus, get ready for a significant catfight as two of Genoa City’s sharpest businesswomen go to battle.

Jack (Peter Bergman) entirely lost it when he saw his mother admit that he’s not John Abbott’s son. Ultimately, he even yelled at Dina (Marla Adams) to “shut the hell up” in a fit of rage as she struggled to make sense of things as her health deteriorates.

Given the state he’s in right now, Jack desperately needs a friend, so he turns to Neil (Kristoff St. John) in his hour of need despite the fact that Neil is the one who told Victor (Eric Braeden) about the screening. They run a foundation together, and the two men have often been there for each other. Will Neil be able to provide Jack with the wise guidance he needs at this critical moment? Even more importantly, though, will Jack actually follow whatever words of wisdom Neil imparts?

Speaking of Jack, his sister Ashley (Eileen Davidson) discovers some incriminating evidence that leads to Kyle (Michael Mealor) and his role in the dreadful reveal of Jack’s paternity, according to She Knows Soaps. Considering Ravi (Abhi Sinha) helped Kyle and Ashley and Ravi remain close friends, it’s not tough to see how she might figure out how the footage got out of the fire and into the film.

At this point learning that Kyle was behind the damaging details could throw Jack into an even darker tailspin. However, given what he already knows about Kyle, he probably wouldn’t be all that surprised in the end. So much for family harmony and getting rid of the blood Abbott clause to pull the family closer together. Right now everything is blown to pieces, but perhaps Dina was wrong about who Jack’s father really is.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) get down and dirty when Abby pushes the Hilary Hour host’s buttons. With her family in complete turmoil right now, Abby may be lashing out. However, knowing Hilary, she may do something catty to set off the Newman especially since Hilary is waiting on the results of her latest attempts at getting pregnant.