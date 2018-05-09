‘Rise’ To Feature New ‘Spring Awakening’ Song In Emotional Finale Episode

All hell breaks loose for Mr. Mazzu’s crew in the season finale of the NBC musical drama.

Rise fans are about to get a bonus track. The first season finale episode of the NBC musical drama, titled “Opening Night,” will detail the drama surrounding Stanton High’s opening night of the controversial show, Spring Awakening. But the episode will also include a brand new Spring Awakening song written especially for the NBC show more than 10 years after the rock musical was originally produced.

Broadway World reports that Broadway veterans Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik wrote a new song for Spring Awakening at the request of Rise showrunner Jason Katims. Sater told Entertainment Weekly that he was intrigued by the idea after comparing Lillette and Robbie’s (Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie) love storyline on Rise to the Wendla-Melchior storyline in Spring Awakening.

The new song is called “All You Desire,” and it is described as a “wedding hymn” by Sater, with an “electronic” touch. “All You Desire” will make its debut May 15 on the Rise season finale, and it will feature vocals by Cravalho, Gillespie, Ted Sutherland, and Amy Forsyth. With any luck, Principal Ward will approve.

As for what else to expect for the Rise finale, series star Amy Forsyth, who plays Coach’s daughter Gwen Strickland on the show, told Hollywood Life that “all hell breaks loose” in the final episode “in the best and worst ways” as Stanton Drama opens their controversial play.

“It’s a pretty emotional episode, as it should be,” the Rise star said.

Forsyth isn’t the only Rise star who says the finale is emotional. In an interview with Access, Damon J. Gillespie, who plays high school football star turned play lead Robbie Thorne on the NBC drama, said there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the “Opening Night” script was distributed to the cast.

Gillespie revealed that when the Rise cast got the script for the last episode, no one could put it down when they were done reading it.

“When we got the script for the last episode [we cried] for more than one reason,” Damon said.

Rise also stars Josh Radnor and Rosie Perez and features Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Casey W. Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk. There is no word yet if the show has been renewed for a second season.

You can see the promo for the season finale, “Opening Night,” below.

The Rise season finale airs Tuesday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC