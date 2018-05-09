Amber Portwood Opens Up About Farrah Abraham Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’

Amber Portwood weighs in on Farrah Abraham's firing from 'TMOG.'

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is opening up about her co-star, Farrah Abraham, being fired from the show. As many fans know, Farrah was given an ultimatum by MTV production, which stated that if she continued to work in the adult entertainment industry she would be removed from the series. Abraham refused to comply with the production and was let go.

According to a May 9 report by Hollywood Life, Amber Portwood is now giving her opinion on Farrah Abraham’s exit from Teen Mom OG. Portwood and Abraham previously got into a nasty argument when Farrah said that Amber’s then-boyfriend Matt Baier looked like a pedophile. The fight took place on stage at the reunion show in front of a live audience, and the two women had to be broken up by security. After that moment, Farrah refused to appear on stage with any of her co-stars.

Now, Amber Portwood says that Farrah Abraham knew what she was doing by pushing the buttons of the Teen Mom OG production, cast, and crew.

“Everyone knows why Farrah’s not on the show,” Amber told the website, adding that Abraham “pushed her limits every season,” and was well aware that she was doing it. Amber admits that Farrah’s antics brought “some ratings,” but that she continued to go “too far” with her behavior. Portwood also revealed that she’s “fine” with the decision to fire Farrah.

Meanwhile, rumors have been flying that former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee might take over Farrah Abraham’s spot on Teen Mom OG. While Amber revealed that she was aware of the speculation, she says she doesn’t know what’s going on with production and that “everything’s up in the air.”

Of course, Amber Portwood likely has bigger things to think about. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amber and her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named James Andrew Glennon, earlier this week. The little boy will likely be seen in the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

While Amber Portwood’s reality series is currently done for the season, fans can still continue to watch the drama on Teen Mom 2, which airs Monday nights on MTV.