Nikki Bella Living With Sister Brie & Daniel Bryan In Wake Of John Cena Rift

Nikki Bella, who was featured on "Dancing With The Stars," recently split up with John Cena.

When it was announced that Nikki Bella had gotten engaged to longtime love John Cena, the wrestling world in general — and WWE fans in particular — were alternately overjoyed that one-half of the Bella twins found her longtime mate, and aghast that said longtime mate was WWE diva John Cena.

And when it was subsequently announced that John Cena and Nikki Bella were no longer together — and had, in fact, called off their engagement — fans were heartbroken for the former Dancing With The Stars competitor.

Now, however, Nikki is dealing with the heartbreak of her split from Cena the best way she knows how: by counting on her twin sister.

Page Six is reporting that the pro wrestler recorded a video from the home that Brie Bella shares with her husband, former SmackDown Live manager and pro wrestler Daniel Bryan, and their baby daughter Birdie.

Nikki Bella told her fans that she was living with her sister “for reasons you all know,” and admitted that she put on a few pounds since the break-up because she’s been “snacking a lot.”

She then said that even though she has been going through a lot, she wanted to thank her fans “for all the support” they’ve been giving her.

Nikki Bella also said that she looks forward to sharing the upcoming season of Total Bellas — which will focus on her life with her sister — on E!, which will premiere on May 20. She said that she thinks that this season — the third — will be the best one yet, and she made clear that her breakup with John Cena will, in fact, be addressed on the season, however painful it is for her to see.

For his part, John Cena has said that he “loves Nicole with all of his heart,” but he views his breakup with her as “a fact of life,” because everyone goes through highs and lows, and this just happens to be a low.

He also said that even though they’ve split up, he not only feels for her, he understands why she’s in so much pain.

There are many who ask “how can I?” instead of “how will I?” Make time for the people and the things you care about and use all 24 hours in the day. Thanks for letting me chat, @MensJournal. pic.twitter.com/ZyqjAoC3kj — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 2, 2018

That, right there, is evidence — he claims — that he loves Nikki Bella, and he always will.