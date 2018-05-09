WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s Next Match Is Not Coming Anytime Soon, Details On Contract Expiration Date

The "Beast Incarnate" did recently re-sign with WWE, but he may not be seen again for quite a while.

Everyone thought that Brock Lesnar would be leaving WWE after WrestleMania 34 and heading back to WWE, but then, he retained the Universal Title and things turned confusing. Since then, it was announced that he had re-signed with the company and he even went on to retain his title at the Greatest Royal Rumble as well. Now, fans are wondering when he’ll be back on television, but it looks like they’re going to have to wait a long time.

It was originally believed that Lesnar would put the title on the line at the Money in the Bank event in June, but that doesn’t appear to be the case now. According to Wrestling Inc., Lesnar’s new deal is a short-term one that will allow him to also fight in UFC as he wants to.

There is no actual public information as to how long the contract may last for, but it is expected to expire before SummerSlam which is on Aug. 19. If that is the case, it would make sense for his next WWE Universal Title defense to come at Extreme Rules in July and that would probably be when his big loss would occur.

Well, even more rumors are swirling and it seems that may not end up happening either.

The Rumor Roundup from Cageside Seats believes that Brock Lesnar’s next match isn’t coming anytime soon and even July is too early. They’re reporting that Lesnar’s next match is expected to be at SummerSlam in the Barclays Center which contradicts other reports that his contract will be up by that point.

It’s hard to really know what is going on with the “Beast Incarnate” and what the company really wants to do with him. Obviously, WWE is more than content with the top title from Monday Night Raw not being defended regularly or seen hardly at all.

A few days ago, the rumors had Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat at Money in the Bank. Now, that may be fully scrapped or it could still be in the works as reported by Express, but everything is up in the air at this point.

One of two options https://t.co/wQa3pzX9DX — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 5, 2018

Strowman is now in the ladder match, so, that whole idea is out the window.

Brock Lesnar is definitely under a WWE contract of some sort, but the details of it aren’t completely known. He still has the Universal Championship in his possession and it appears as if he may hold onto it for a few more months. If he’s not wrestling at Money in the Bank, it’s hard to think that Extreme Rules would be his last match with the company. With rumors now circulating that he’s going to next defend it at SummerSlam, that seems like the more logical option.