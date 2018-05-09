Okurrrrr!

Cardi B knows what fans want and she’s here to deliver some baby news.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper stopped by Howard Stern this morning to talk about her new record, Invasion of Privacy, and the radio host asked the question that’s been on everyone’s minds ever since those pregnancy rumors were confirmed. Well, now we know.

Cardi B is having a baby girl.

The artist, who’s engaged to fellow rapper and baby daddy Offset, has been hilariously forthcoming about her pregnancy, revealing her baby bump during a Saturday Night Live performance and regularly posting updates on her social media accounts. She hasn’t let the growing tamale slow her down too much either, performing pregnant at Coachella and Broccoli Fest before making her first Met Gala red carpet appearance garbed in a pearl-encrusted Moschino gown with designer Jeremy Scott.

But while the rapper has been bluntly honest about the struggles of pregnancy — she posted a video on Instagram explaining she’d have to stop performing live for a while because “a bi*** can barely breathe” — she has yet to address the sex of the baby she’s expecting with Offset. Until now.

Cardi B is having a mini Cardi baby and Twitter can’t handle it.

So, @iamcardib is having a baby girl? I have the perfect name! To keep with the alcohol theme, Cardi should name her Rose. — Caiden Eklund (@Itz_Cunko) May 9, 2018

I know you got a lot going on and you bout to have a beautiful baby girl but I just wanna say, “when you ready we gonna need that ‘Invasion of Privacy’ tour, mama!!” #weloveyoucardi #BardiGang ???????????????????????? — Erin Lea (@MissErinLea) May 9, 2018

Now that we know the sex, let the name speculation begin.

Cardi B has also come clean about the dark side of pregnancy — namely, those vivid sex dreams you’re cursed with while carrying a baby. The rapper tweeted her fans, sharing that she was having graphic nightmares and, yes, sexual fantasies, that seem just a bit too real.

Ok soooo one thing i don’t like about pregnancy is these weird,crazy ,spooky dreams i be having .I hate them .I be waking up in the middle of the night out my naps .Is the weirdest thing . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 5, 2018

Maybe that means baby Cardi will be just as creative as her mother? One thing’s for sure, that baby is going to be styling. Cardi B may be pregnant but that hasn’t stopped her from consistently turning out for the paps. She’s dressed her baby bump in everything from Tom Ford to Versace, and of course, more Moschino. Her heavenly Met Gala look showcased her growing bun — Cardi B has said her baby girl currently weighs nearly 3 1/2 pounds — and though she’s definitely taking a break from performing live, she’s still promoting her new album which means there will be plenty more opportunities to follow along on her pregnancy journey.