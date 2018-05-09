Kanye West Leaves Kim Kardashian In Tears After Huge Fight, Reports ‘In Touch’

Kim and Kanye are reportedly arguing over his recent behavior.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship is rumored to be on the rocks. The pair have looked like the perfect couple on social media in recent weeks, but behind closed doors it could be a much different story.

According to a May 8 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been fighting over Kanye’s bizarre behavior such has his shocking comments during interviews and Trump-related tweets. Kim is said to be “mad” at her husband for embarrassing her and her family with his off the wall statements.

Kardashian reportedly believes that West’s comments and behavior impact everything in their lives from their children to the Kardashian brand. Things came to a boil when Kim reportedly told Kanye about her concerns and the couple got into a “bitter” fight.

Kim Kardashian has allegedly been trying to get Kanye West to understand the impact that his words are having on all of those around him, including their children, her family, and even his fans. However, Kanye was reportedly furious that Kim would try to “silence him.” The rapper got so mad that he allegedly “stormed off” leaving his wife in tears.

Kanye West is now “holed up” in Wyoming, where he is working on his music. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is said to be beside herself about the fact that her third marriage seems to be in trouble. All the while, Kim’s sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, along with her mother, Kris Jenner, have been asking her how much more of the drama she can take.

Recently, Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala without Kanye West, but made sure to tweet him a message letting him know that she missed him and that she wished he was by her side, adding that the rapper couldn’t come because he was busy working on multiple albums. In return, Kanye retweeted a photo of Kim in full glam for the gala and used the fire emoji as a caption.

One insider says that when West is working he and Kardashian “hardly speak,” and that Kim is breathing easier with her husband out of town for the moment.