Meghan Markle Isn’t Pregnant Yet, But She Can’t Wait To Be A Mom, Says Pal

Rumors have circulated about the possibility that Meghan Markle is pregnant, however, a documentary that airs tonight debunks that rumor and at the same time, confirms some other prudent information.

The relationship between Prince Harry and Megan Markle has been big news since the couple made an official announcement regarding their budding romance in November 2016. Prince Harry confirmed their relationship in a statement and asked that the public respect his girlfriend Megan Markle’s privacy. At this time, he revealed that Megan had been subjected to ill-treatment surrounding rumors that the two were dating.

Within the past year, Megan has been the subject of several more rumors. The most recent rumor to surface involved the potential pregnancy of the bride to be. The duo was seen last month, out on the town and enjoying the day. Onlookers claimed to see a “baby bump” hiding beneath Meghan’s coat.

When Meghan didn’t confirm or deny the rumor, it continued to circulate. The Inquisitr recently reported that, with the wedding date so close at hand, it is highly unlikely that Meghan Markle was sporting a baby bump back in April.

Access Online recently published an article stating that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s honeymoon was placed on hold. A palace spokesperson confirmed that the newlyweds will remain close to home after their royal wedding. They have a prior engagement taking place shortly after the celebration and must return to their royal duties.

Once again, rumors that Meghan Markle was pregnant began to spread through news outlets and social media like wildfire. Katie Nicholl, an expert on the royal family, commented in an interview that Prince Harry has “made no secret about wanting children.” According to Closer Weekly, friends of the couple are stating that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eager to begin a family and, in true royal tradition, it will most likely happen shortly after the wedding.

Meghan, like her husband-to-be, confided to her former agent and friend that she is longing to begin a family as well. Meghan Markle’s friend, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, tells the world about the romance between Harry and Meghan in a documentary, entitled Harry and Meghan: A Love Story that airs on Sky later tonight.

Daily Mail reports that, according to Meghan’s pal Gina, the bride-to-be is very excited to become a mother. Meghan Markle is not yet pregnant with the next royal baby, however, she does want to have children. Meghan relayed this fact to her friend Gina when speaking about her relationship with Prince Harry. Meghan told Gina, “I would absolutely love to have children, and I can’t wait to be a mother.”