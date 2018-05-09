Meghan Markle Is The Newest Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds London

Having your own wax figure at a Madame Tussaud's museum is a sure sign that you've "made it" as a celebrity.

Meghan Markle now has her own wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum in London, as sure a sign as any that she has achieved vaulted celebrity status.

As Us Weekly reports, the famed London tourist attraction has added a wax figure of the former Suits actress, who will soon become the Duchess of Sussex when she marries Prince Harry in a few weeks. In fact, the museum brought out the wax figure to honor the upcoming wedding, says Madame Tussauds London general manager Edward Fuller.

“Excitement ahead of the royal wedding is reaching fever pitch and we have been inundated with questions about when people can finally meet ‘Their Royal Likenesses.’ There is a lot of love out there for Meghan and Harry and we’re following their lead by inviting the great British public to join the couple in their wedding celebrations here at Madame Tussauds London.”

Meghan’s wax likeness is meant to perfectly mirror her official engagement photo that she released back when Harry put a ring on it back in November 2017. Bedecked in the sold-out green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress she wore for the occasion, and sporting a replica of the diamond ring she wore, the wax figure currently stands alone.

Here’s your first look at the Meghan Markle wax figure https://t.co/sw26t699QP — TIME (@TIME) May 9, 2018

That will change on May 18, the day before her wedding, when she’s placed next to the sixth-in-line to the throne, her main man Prince Harry (in wax form). Harry’s wax figure dates back to 2014, when it was created in honor of his 30th birthday. It will be updated to reflect the fact that he now sports a beard.

The London museum will mark the occasion with a combination stag and hen party (what the British call a bachelor party and bachelorette party), complete with a bar and a live DJ. To mark the occasion, guests who show proof (like a driver’s license or passport) that their name is “Meghan” or “Harry” will get in to the museum for free on the day of the Royal Wedding (in case you were wondering, adult admission to the London museum is £29, or $39.35).

That’s what’s happening in London. Madame Tussauds also has museums on this side of The Pond, including New York and Las Vegas. And as it turns out, if you want to see a wax Meghan Markle but don’t want to pay for a trans-Atlantic flight, you can head over to the New York location: Meghan will be debuted there this week as well.