Kim Kardashian Receives Council Of Fashion Designers Of America’s 2018 Influencer Award

Kim K named most important digital influencer in the world.

Businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian will receive a special honor from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

According to a tweet from the CFDA on Monday, June 4, Kim K will be presented with the Influencer Award for 2018. Over the last decade, she truly embodied and set the standard for what it means to be a digital influencer.

Hailed as the most important influencer in the world, CFDA Board Member Tommy Hilfiger said of the marketing maven, “Every time she wears, posts or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales.”

With 111 million Instagram followers, 30 million Facebook followers, and 59.9 million Twitter followers, and 1.1 million YouTube subscribers, Kim’s social reach is enormous. She was among the first to monetize her social media, and her fashion choices help inform women throughout the world. A company who manages to win (or buy) her support typically sees massive success.

Although rumors recently flew about a possible divorce between Kim and her husband rapper Kanye West, an Inquisitr report sets the record straight. Those rumors turned out to be false, and Kim’s recent solo Met Gala appearance had no significance about the strength and stability of her marriage.

In fact, she tweeted her busy husband from the Gala mentioning that he is working on finishing up five albums right now that he’s involved with, which explained his absence at one of fashion’s most important evenings. Although some people worry about Ye’s recent outrageous behavior, those who know him seem to realize it’s fairly typical of the rapper who calls himself a genius. Kim appears to roll with her husband’s random eccentric displays.

Each year the entire fashion world gathers in June to honor the U.S.’s best and brightest fashion designers. Since 1981, the CFDA recognizes each year the top contributions to American fashion in womenswear, menswear, accessories, and emerging talent. Plus journalism, creative vision, personal style, positive change, and lifetime achievement awards are also presented. These awards are fashion’s highest honor. There’s no word yet on whether or not Kanye West will accompany Kim Kardashian to the ceremony next month.

The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards, which have partnered with Swarovski for 17 years, will air live on the CFDA Facebook page on Monday, June 4. Catch the red carpet and the show, which is hosted by Issa Rae from the Brooklyn Museum.