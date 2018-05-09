She's back in the narrative people.

Taylor Swift just came clean about another celebrity feud.

The singer, who kicked off her Reputation tour last night, has already ended her feud with fellow pop star Katy Perry. Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch with a note making amends for their years-long rivalry which Swift then posted to her social media accounts saying the gift “meant so much” to her.

Well, it looks like Swift’s in the mood to squash another beef — or at least to share her side of it.

The singer and rapper Kanye West have had one of the strangest and, frankly, most confusing friendships in Hollywood. West made headlines at the 2009 VMA’s when he interrupted Swift’s speech to protest that Beyonce deserved the award Swift had earned. Afterward, both artists came out with tracks addressing the moment and soon it seemed the pair had hashed things out and become friends.

Swift and West were chummy at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and the singer even presented West with his Vanguard Awards at the 2015 VMAs. Then, the infamous phone call happened.

In 2016, West released “Famous,” a song that had plenty of Swifties up in arms thanks to these lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

West tweeted that he had received permission from the singer to include the line on the track and that she even thought it was funny but Swift’s publicist released a statement saying that Swift had not heard the record and cautioned West about releasing a song with a misogynistic message. Swift doubled down on her side of the story in her 2016 Grammy’s acceptance speech, hinting that Kanye was trying to take credit for her success.

But it seemed Kim Kardashian West was the one to have the last laugh when she told GQ she had a recording of the alleged phone call in which Swift could be heard giving Kanye her blessing. A while later, E! shared a preview of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Kim addressed the argument on camera. The next day, which just so happened to be international snake day, Kim shared this tweet:

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Kim then published the recording of the call between West and Swift in which Swift can, in fact, be heard thanking West for letting her know about the track in advance.

Still with us? Great.

After the whole debacle, Swift stayed out of the spotlight. She spent a year courting boyfriend Joe Alwin and working on her new album, Reputation, which addressed the Kimye feud and featured plenty of snake imagery. Now, with her new tour kicking off, Swift has spilled more tea about the situation, telling concertgoers that the publicity surrounding the feud left her feeling “really low.”

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on,” Swift told fans. “And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media. I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore.”

She then gave a piece of advice to anyone who had been the victim of trolling online:

“I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name-calling to bully you on social media, and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to beat you. It can strengthen you instead. I learned a really important lesson and that has to do with how much you value your reputation. And I think the lesson is that you shouldn’t care so much if you feel misunderstood by a lot of people who don’t know you, as long as you feel understood by the people who do know you.”

As juicy as celebrity feuds can be, I think we’re all due for a break from the Swift/West drama. Be friends. Don’t be friends. Who cares? Both artists are extremely successful, have a dedicated following of fans, and are doing pretty well financially. In other words, Swift will be fine and (hopefully) West will get his act together soon. Let’s move on shall we?