New Season Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ Will Feature ‘Tension’ Between Tarek And Christina El Moussa, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Christina El Moussa has confirmed that things were 'beyond awkward' between her and her ex-husband during filming.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa are returning to HGTV later this month for a new season of their home renovation series, Flip or Flop.

Two years after the couple parted ways following a dramatic dispute at their Southern California home, a source claims fans will soon see evident “tension” between them as they attempt to continue on with a civil professional relationship post-divorce.

On May 31, Flip or Flop will kick off its eighth season with the first of 15 episodes.

“It’s all new territory,” Christina said of the new season in a press release. “Since we have to see each other every day, it’s beyond awkward. I’m planning on staying friendly and keeping things light.”

Tarek and Christina were married for seven years before splitting and share two children, daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2.

“[This season is] a little bit more edgy,” a source close to Christina told Us Weekly magazine on May 9. “They’re showcasing a more personal side, that they are an ex-husband and ex-wife having disagreements.”

According to the magazine’s report, Christina and Tarek aren’t exactly “at each other’s throats” during Flip or Flop Season 8, but it is clear that things between them aren’t quite friendly. In fact, during one scene in particular, Christina is seen storming off set after Tarek gets irritated by something she said.

The new season of Flip or Flop “will definitely shed more light on their relationship and be more interesting,” the pal added.

Flip or Flop began airing on HGTV in April 2013 and is responsible for the launch of several spinoff series, including Flip or Flop Chicago, Flip or Flop Atlanta, Flip or Flop Vegas, Flip or Flop Fort Worth, Flip or Flop Nashville, and Flip or Flop Paradise.

Flip or Flop Chicago and Flip or Flop Paradise are expected to premiere on HGTV sometime later this year.

Since their 2016 split, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been linked to a number of other people but at the moment, Tarek appears to be single. As for Christina, she and boyfriend Ant Anstead recently celebrated their six-month anniversary. As a People magazine report revealed last month, Anstead gushed over Christina on his Instagram page, telling his fans and followers that she is a great travel companion and has an amazing sense of humor.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into the season eight premiere of Flip or Flop on Thursday, May 31, at 9 p.m. on HGTV.